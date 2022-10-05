This illustration shows the difference between the previous, more seaward development line and the older static vegetation line. The previous development line has been rescinded by state regulators, unless the town follows a comprehensive set of steps to enlarge and protect the beach. As the illustration shows, the current rules put hundreds of homes out of compliance, meaning they can’t be rebuilt on the existing permit, should they be significantly damaged by fire or storms. (Source: Moffatt & Nichol engineers)
This chart from an earlier presentation outlines projected costs of a beach management plan.
Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades.
Ultimately, council unanimously agreed to postpone a decision for 100 days.
Council also took a bite out of how to approach paid beach parking, but took no action other than to agree to further consideration.
Larger project adds a new twist
The town has long looked toward a major beach renourishment project, bolstered by a $20-million state grant and healthy local finances. A new twist is the change in the building setbacks for oceanfront property, made more restrictive by the state Coastal Resources Commission late this summer. The caveat is that with a boatload of financial and other commitments, Oak Island could restore the earlier, more development-favorable setbacks.
Contract engineers Moffatt & Nichol provided details on incorporating the larger project into a plan that could restore the more-seaward setback line that they delivered September 30. The 63-page document came as the town was dealing with Ian, the first major storm of the season with local impact.
Resident David Bodenheimer said the plan is too hasty, too risky and too expensive, adding he was concerned the plan didn’t account for all costs, including inflation.
“We have time to vet this plan,” Bodenheimer said.
Residents divided on plan as is
Other speakers called the plan “rushed,” and lacking explanations in plain English.
Other residents politely disagreed. One home owner called the beach plan “a wise investment,” and said she and her family were “more than happy to pay our fair share to protect our beautiful beach.”
Resident Dara Royal said the town lacked permits for placing sand from Frying Pan Shoals, a major piece of the plan. She added that there should be accounting for inflation and to consider that the state grant is a one-time windfall. The town should reject the plan, Royal said.
Another resident called the plan “not perfect, but a good solution.”
“This was always in our future,” said Council Member Mark Martin. “I think we’re going to come out in the end with a good plan.”
Council members agreed to further study the beach plan, along with alternatives.
Parking discussion remains stalled
Council also continued discussion about whether, and how, to implement paid parking in beach areas.
There appeared to be consensus that any new rules would apply only to the areas south of East Oak Island Drive from April 1–September 30.
Several remaining questions pertain to how to handle parking at boat ramps, parking pricing, the number of spaces to be reserved for residents, and the adequacy of handicap parking spots.