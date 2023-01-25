To the Editor:
I am writing in response to Gov. Roy Cooper’s “Guest Column” in the January 18 edition of The State Port Pilot.
Gov. Cooper’s comments on the electric grid failure last December raised several questions in my mind. To wit:
According to Gov. Cooper’s column, “According to Duke Energy, the Christmas Eve power outages resulted from equipment failures at coal and natural gas plants while renewable energy performed as expected.”
a. Aren’t these coal and gas plants primarily in the Tennessee Valley Authority?
b. Were there no contingency plans for handling weather that has certainly happened in the past?
c. Who is responsible for overseeing the TVA? Isn’t it the federal government?
d. The power disruptions occurred during the Winter Solstice, the time when the daylight hours are shortest and the sun angle is the lowest, less than 10 hours of daylight. While N.C. is third in the country for total installed solar power, solar power in N.C. barely moves the needle as a percent of all power sources. Wind is even less than solar. How exactly could solar and wind make up the difference?
e. To say that “…renewable energy performed as expected” is small comfort. Could any amount of solar power have compensated for the loss of electricity from gas and coal? Didn’t the nuclear power plants perform as expected as well?
f. Are Alexander Gershunov, a climate scientist at the Scripps institute, and Mike Anderson, the California State Climatoligist, wrong when they say in the LA Times that the link between global warming and storms is uncertain? That’s hardly “…universal scientific agreement that climate change is causing more severe weather…”.
g. How will wind farms fare in our hurricane prone area?
h. Where do the raw materials for wind and solar come from?
These are just questions I would ask out of curiosity. I wish journalists were a little more curious.
Mark Ferris
Southport
