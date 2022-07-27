Shipwreck uncovered on Southport waterfront

Madeline “Punk” Spencer and Stephen Atkinson measure the boat bottom while Chris Southerly looks at the concrete between the boat’s frames. Atkinson located a small bronze lever which may or may not be part of the boat near its stern. 

 

It’s not uncommon to find pretty shells along the beach. Even a shark’s tooth if you’re lucky. But it’s rare to find a shipwreck.

When local resident Meredith Wahoff emailed The State Port Pilot about spotting a shipwreck at the river in front of the Pilot’s Tower in downtown Southport, the newspaper reached out to Madeline “Punk” Spencer, Office Manager of the Underwater Archaeology Branch (UAB) of the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology.