It’s not uncommon to find pretty shells along the beach. Even a shark’s tooth if you’re lucky. But it’s rare to find a shipwreck.
When local resident Meredith Wahoff emailed The State Port Pilot about spotting a shipwreck at the river in front of the Pilot’s Tower in downtown Southport, the newspaper reached out to Madeline “Punk” Spencer, Office Manager of the Underwater Archaeology Branch (UAB) of the North Carolina Office of State Archaeology.
Spencer, who was born and raised in Southport, said she spotted the boat five or six years ago while walking her dog along the waterfront, but did not see it again. After sending her current photos of the boat, plans were made for UAB archaeologists to come to Southport to measure, photograph and record information for the state.
First impressions
On Monday afternoon Spencer, along with Chris Southerly, Deputy State Archaeologist-Underwater, and Stephen Atkinson, Assistant State Archaeologist, came to Southport to investigate the boat from the UAB office at Kure Beach armed with measuring reels, digging tools and a Go-Pro to record their findings.
Spencer looked at the boat and said the amount exposed now is a great deal more than when she first saw it.
Based on the photos The Pilot sent of the boat, Atkinson’s first words were, “It’s older than I thought it was,” and, “This is pretty interesting.”
The boat bottom measures 45-50 feet long, with its frame spacing 12 inches apart. There are 20 visible frame ribs that are six inches in width. Southerly immediately noticed the concrete between the boat’s frames. Traditional boats, he said, would have used tar or pitch, but concrete added for strength at the boat’s bottom started to be seen in early 20th century boats.
Atkinson estimates the boat dates back to the late 1890s to the early 1900s, which suggests it being a “more utilitarian boat.” That it is was abandoned, or wrecked on the waterfront during a storm and not worth salvaging, is a possibility. Southerly and Atkinson also pointed out that if it was abandoned, there’s no evidence of the boat being burned in order to collect iron and pieces of value.
The two concluded this was most likely a fishing vessel.
“Judging by its context, it was probably a fishing schooner,” said Atkinson. “One of the things I was thinking was this was a skiff,” said Atkinson, pointing out its flat bottom which typically identifies a working boat.
Southerly stated this find is pretty standard: Most finds are about 20% of the original ships and boats, primarily the bottoms.
“The lower part is heavier built, and generally the ballast (the part that give it stability by putting a heavy substance in its bilge),” he stated, and compared it to when a person’s feet get covered in sand at the water’s edge and they can’t move: this is what happens to the boat bottom.
The higher pieces of its frames show wood borne mollusks and worm damage, but the lower parts that have remained mostly underwater for decades are not damaged by the elements.
Questions to try to answer
A portion of the wreck runs up under the rip rap, some placed there in the past five years after recent hurricanes.
When visiting and identifying a shipwreck, they look to see if they have hardwood to support a mast or sail – this boat does have a cluster of wood in its center that could have supported a sail.
“Did it have a rounded chine, or a hard chine?,” questioned Southerly, referring to the angles in its cross section. His guess is a curved one. The men agreed it was difficult to tell the wood species but some of the smaller pieces of the boat appeared to be oak, possibly live oak.
Spencer, who grew up around the yacht basin and whose sister lives on Yacht Basin Drive, explained there are several sunken skiffs in the area. This one, she kidded, “is probably Tommy Dosher’s, and he just left it here.” Southerly commented that in a small town like Southport, it wouldn’t be a jump to ask “families who have been living here forever,” if they might know anything about the boat. They all agreed that this boat has gone through several burials and reburials at the water’s edge.
She explained to the archaeologists that 70-100 years ago, the entire waterfront was lined with menhaden fish houses, which led to another possibility – even though it is too small to be a menhaden fishing boat, was the boat from that period of bustling activity on the riverfront?
Finding clues
A few feet away from the boat, Southerly identified a gudgeon, which is used to attach the rudder to the boat so that it can swing freely. They also found treenails, which bind the boat together, and bilge stringers that are essentially like outer hull planking except they are on the inside of the boat.
“They’re basically longitudinal strengthening planks,” Southerly said. They also took note of the boat’s drift pins, its iron boots and its fasteners and fastening pattern.
Square, wrought iron nails were located, but not in their driven holes.
“If they were bronze or copper, they’d still be there,” said Atkinson. Bronze or copper (cupreous) metals don’t corrode like iron does, so while the iron becomes concreted and rusts away, something made of bronze will remain relatively intact and shiny (like that artifact found near the stern) despite its time in the sea.
“So the fact that we didn’t see any bronze fixtures/fastenings/fittings means that they were likely not used in the construction, probably because they come at a much higher cost than iron, which also lends to our theory that it was likely a more utilitarian working boat (rather than a yacht or fancier craft),” Atkinson explained.
By the stern, Atkinson found a small bronze lever, which may or may not be part of the boat. Southerly said when they can find something sandwiched between the concrete and ballast of a vessel (like ceramics or parts of artifacts), “that’s when we can be fairly certain it dates a ship,” rather than objects located around it.
“It’s tough to say if it’s a part of it,” Atkinson said, but it was taken back to the archaeology office to further inspect. The lever could be a part of the bilge system, the valve in the outside of the boat that drains bilge which is the part of the hull that would rest on the ground if the vessel were unsupported by water. They also located ceramic pieces around the boat that could be parts of the drainage system, but the lever is the only item the archaeologists removed from the site.
Southerly explained that as an active waterfront, the general rule for all archaeological observations is to practice minimal disturbances and remove very little – if anything – from shipwreck sites.
“For us, contact is everything,” said Southerly. “We want to get as much information from the site as possible,” without disturbing it. “We have to look at all the clues.”
The three UAB staffers agreed that this boat was in all likelihood uncovered due to the strong hurricanes that have come through Southport over the past several years.
Near the end of their investigation, the trunnel, or treenail (a hard wooden pin used for fastening timbers together), keel (the longitudinal structure along the centerline at the bottom of a vessel’s hull) and first bevel of the boat (give them the angle and slope of the vessel to add to their records) were found.
The importance of reporting
The group was glad to see the vessel in person and to document their findings.
“The images I had seen initially didn’t show me how curved the hull and frames actually were, nor could I make out the stern/transom area, leading me to assume it was possibly a flat bottomed skiff, a type of motor powered workboat used from the late 1800s until today, with loads of them being employed in the Southport area,” Atkinson said. “But closer inspection of the wreck proved otherwise, with curved/sawed/paired frames, as well as those wide planks, fastened together with trunnels and wrought iron.
“If these types of wrecks go unreported, then we don’t get them in our system, and have no idea there is a site that needs protecting (in the case) developers come knocking,” he added. “Same goes for folks looking for souvenirs or other bits to take home: each artifact from a wreck site is a piece of the puzzle that tells us its story, and if that piece is removed without proper documentation, that history is lost.”
Spencer, Atkinson and Southerly encourage anyone who comes across a shipwreck/abandoned boat - like this one - to please reach out to UAB at 910-251-7320 or uab@ncdcr.gov. Emailing photos and coordinates or an approximate location is always helpful.