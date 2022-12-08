Oak Island’s beaches are justly admired, stretching 13 miles across a watery refuge the size of Manhattan and dotted with scores of places offering easy public access. Finding and enjoying them is simple and fun for visitors of all ages.
But what most beach-goers never see is as alluring as the fine sandy strand and warm water of the showplace called the South Atlantic. Tucked just behind the dunes are a small scenic stream, a larger navigable canal and gentle rises covered with old live oaks, pines, hollies and myrtles.
If the beach is the heart of Oak Island, the slough, canal and forest canopy are its soul, worthy of a stroll to escape the searing sun, spot birds and wildlife or just to enjoy the view of an enclave of nature ringed by beach homes.
The town maintains three little-known wooden boardwalks between the forests, marshes and beaches. They provide safe, direct access between parking on the ocean side and places of interest off East Oak Island Drive.
How to find it
What follows is an insider’s guide to walking or bicycling these areas using the boardwalks, sidewalks and strand. There are two short walks —less than two and three miles respectively — and one longer loop of about 4.3 miles.
The “beach side” of Oak Island is everything south of the Davis Canal and Montgomery Slough. The area is south of East Oak Island Drive — heading toward the ocean — and includes Pelican, Dolphin and Beach drives.
The compass orientation can be confusing. A peculiar bend of the Carolina geography means that Oak Island’s beaches face south, not east, like most of the Atlantic coast. The east end of the island includes Fort Caswell, the Cape Fear River and the Oak Island Lighthouse. The west end has The Point and Lockwood Folly River Inlet. The neighborhoods included in the walk are between the bridges at Middleton Avenue and Long Beach Road.
Drivers may take either bridge to the beach side of the island. One way to experience the paths is to park near one of the three crossovers near the beach side. From there, take the crossover, walk along East Beach Drive to the next crossover, come back toward the ocean and walk along the strand back to the parking spot.
While some spaces are reserved for residents and property owners, all parking is free. Visitors should park only in marked spaces.
The trick to remembering the locations for the access points is to begin on the beach side of Oak Island. South of the canal, the access streets are “nines.” Specifically, they are 9th Place East, 19th Place East and 29th Place East. Here’s where it gets a little tricky: after crossing from the beach side north across the canal and to the wooded section ONLY 9th Place East connects with a street sharing the same numeration, in this case SE 9th Street.
The mainland connections at the two other crossovers are differently aligned. The beach side access at 19th Place East connects with SE 20th Street. The beach side access at 29th Place East connects with SE 31st Street at the kayak/canoe launch and Oak Island Recreation Center.
East Loop - 2.6 miles
Park in the vicinity of 29th Place East. There is no beachfront parking here, but there are multiple spaces on both sides of the street in the second row. Walk or bike north across Dolphin and Pelican drives.
The crosswalk north of Pelican Drive at first leads walkers across a slough, a narrow stream influenced by the tides. Trees, bushes and other taller parts of the landscape give way here to a broad, open marsh dotted with grasses.
Look patiently for egrets, herons and an occasional fish crow. Peer down at the muddy flats during low tide where fiddler crabs and snails reside. Quiet observers may hear the thin, tinny chirp of an osprey, or the cry of a hawk above the ocean’s roar.
Continuing north, the crosswalk includes a covered overlook with benches and a convenient canoe and kayak launch on Davis Canal. The floating launch has rollers, making it easy to get one’s kayak in and out of the water. There’s ample parking at the foot of SE 31st Street, accessible from East Oak Island Drive.
On the mainland side, the landscape goes from marsh grasses to red cedar, wax myrtles and pines. The Oak Island Recreation Center is here, and rental kayaks are available at the end of the crosswalk and underneath the adjoining water tower (www.oakislandnc.com or 910-278-5518).
Walkers can continue north toward East Oak Island Drive along SE 31st Street or take a short diversion through a wetlands boardwalk accessible just in front of the water tower. The path winds around the tower and recreation center.
Both paths lead to the front of the rec center, about a half-mile from the start. Continue west along East Oak Island Drive, where the sidewalk is well-separated from the road and dotted with shade from the ample canopy of trees.
Don’t be surprised to see teenagers on skateboards, school children getting off the bus and friendly residents walking their dogs in this quiet but vibrant neighborhood.
Turn south — that’s left — at SE 20th Street. There’s a “Scenic Walkway” sign beside the road if the numbers become confusing. The elapsed walk is now 1.5 miles.
Follow SE 20th Street to the Davis Canal, where there is another wooden walkover. This path becomes 19th Place East on the beach side, and there is a Little Free Library near the walkway entrance. Anyone is welcome to borrow or contribute a book to the “library,” which is a weatherproof box about the size of a microwave oven.
Continue south along 19th Place East across Pelican and Dolphin to Beach Drive. Just before Beach Drive, notice the Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter on the right (west) side of the street. It is a non-profit haven for injured wildlife that treats about 400 birds each year. Because it is a volunteer-staffed hospital, the shelter is not open to the public, but information about the mission is available at www.seabiscuitwildlifeshelter.org.
Continue toward the ocean and turn east (left) at the strand. It’s a pleasant stretch of beach leading back to the parking area at 29th Place East.
West Loop - 1.8 miles
Ninth Place East has a small beachside parking lot with a mix of local and public parking. There are also a few spaces near Dolphin and Pelican drives.
From the parking area, walk or bike north along 9th Place East to the walkover.
The transition from the beach to the marsh environment here is striking. What changes is not just the view, but the sounds, the smells and sometimes even the temperature. It seems far more than a few steps removed from the stark, shade-starved world nearby dominated by salt and sand.
Look in the shallows for young crabs and minnows. To the east lie weathered, sun-bleached remains of long-dead cedars, littering the mud flats like abandoned pieces from a giant’s game of jacks.
Patience and attention can be rewarded here with a view of a kingfisher finding lunch, or a group of pelicans soaring silently by.
Across the walkway is the quiet road-end called SE 9th Street. Follow it to East Oak Island Drive and turn east (right). As with the other path, the sidewalk here is wide and separated from the often-busy street. Look for stately live oaks, tall longleaf pines, turkey and pin oaks and brushy spots with sassafras.
The path continues to SE 29th Street. Turn south (right) and follow the street to the end at the walkover. Again, if the numbers become confusing, there is a “Scenic Walkway” sign at SE 29th Street and East Oak Island Drive.
This path picks up the same walkover as in the East Loop and brings walkers out to the strand at 19th Place East.
At the beach, turn west (right). Ahead is the landmark Ocean Crest Pier.
Just before the pier, walkers will notice the 16th Place East beach access at one of the best surf spots on the island. The break is fairly consistent on a rising tide and used almost year-round.
The pier itself is a fun and inexpensive diversion, and has snacks, ice and cold beverages.
Look for the 9th Place East sign to return to the parking area.
Long Loop - 4.3 miles
To make this walk, simply park at either 9th Place East or 29th Place East and head across the walkover toward the mainland. Instead of turning at SE 20th Street, continue farther to SE 31st Street (from 9th Place East) or SE 9th Street (from 29th Place East). The directions and descriptions then follow those given in the two shorter loops.
These suggested pathways are not well known, but offer views of three distinct environments in relatively short, safe walks.
The Oak Island Recreation Department has also mapped-out longer suggested walking and running paths. For more information, visit the recreation center at SE 31st Street and East Oak Island Drive, or call the number listed above.