Oak Island’s beaches are justly admired, stretching 13 miles across a watery refuge the size of Manhattan and dotted with scores of places offering easy public access. Finding and enjoying them is simple and fun for visitors of all ages.

But what most beach-goers never see is as alluring as the fine sandy strand and warm water of the showplace called the South Atlantic. Tucked just behind the dunes are a small scenic stream, a larger navigable canal and gentle rises covered with old live oaks, pines, hollies and myrtles.

Tags

Recommended for you