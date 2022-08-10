Nathan Yow and a red drum

Nathan Yow of Sanford holds a nice red drum he caught last week.

 

I really do appreciate the weather professionals getting the forecast right last week. They aren’t always this good, but most days had wind light enough to head well offshore if so inclined and that’s what we look for. If I ever grow up, I think I’d like a job as a weather forecaster. If you’re correct half the time you receive accolades and if your average is worse, you still get to keep your job. They’ve made some close calls for the coming week and let’s hope the good days are correct and they only miss the forecast badly on the days they were projecting more wind and thunderstorms that we prefer.

Yes, we come in a bit breezy on Wednesday and Thursday, but drop below the 10-knot level by Friday. However, the wind direction goes wacky this week. The forecast begins with winds from the southwest, which would be typical for August, but then they are projected to go to the west overnight on Thursday before moving to the northwest and northeast for Friday and Saturday and switching to the east beginning Sunday.