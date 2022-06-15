Tennessee resident Toni Watts passed away while swimming at Oak Island on Tuesday, June 14.
Watts, 67, of Knoxville, Tenn. was on a family vacation celebrating 49 years of marriage to her husband, Ron, as well as their grandchildren’s introduction to the ocean. After most of the family had packed up and left to return home, Watts was out swimming and drowned just off the beach.
Witnesses said Watts and another swimmer were caught by a rip current at 2930 E. Beach Drive shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities responded to the SE 32nd access, where they could safely launch a surf boat attached to a four-wheel-drive truck. They didn’t need the boat.
A doctor who was a bystander and two nurses who were on the beach started CPR after at least two men pulled the victim from the water. The other swimmer made it back to shore unassisted.
Paramedics took over and fought for at least a half an hour to save the victim, to no avail.
Carl Mauney, public information officer for Oak Island Water Rescue, said the incident highlights the need for beachgoers to be aware of rip currents and to take flotation devices, such as life jackets or boogie boards, into the ocean. Rip currents can exhaust even the most experienced swimmers. It’s especially important for would-be rescuers to take some floating object for victims to grab, even if it’s just a cooler.
Water Rescue posts Facebook links to the National Weather Service rip current updates on its website and on scannable QR codes at access areas.
Mauney confirmed that it was the third drowning of the season on the island.
Oak Island/Caswell Beach has about 13.5-miles of ocean beach, spanning the area from the mouth of the Cape Fear River to Lockwood Folly Inlet.