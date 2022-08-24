I don’t know that it would be correct to say we have enjoyed an unusual summer so far, but we have definitely had an unusual summer. The bad is that much of it was so hot and humid it was difficult to spend a lot of time outside. Thankfully, that has moderated in the past couple of weeks and temperatures have shifted back to more seasonable and maybe even slightly cooler than usual.
The good part has been the lack of tropical weather systems. There hasn’t been a named storm since Tropical Storm Colin in early July and it’s almost September. However, there is a reaction for every action and the tropics have been awakened. The Saharan Dust blowing off Africa helped keep tropical waves in check for the past couple of weeks, but it looks like the dust will blow out this week and systems coming off Africa will have an opportunity to get out over warm water and strengthen.
There is only one system on the National Hurricane Center map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) as I’m putting this together and it only has a 20-percent probability of strengthening into a tropical cyclone in the next five days. That’s good, maybe even great, news. However, Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) has been looking at waves behind this and believes several of them will have better conditions to strengthen.
I don’t want to say something like, “It’s about time,” but we’re quickly approaching mid-September, which is historically the peak of activity during hurricane season. It’s not about time, but we haven’t been besieged by tropical weather so far this summer and the odds are increasing for a system to strengthen into being named and move in our direction.
Remember that the National Hurricane Center issues the official tropical weather forecasts and check their forecasts at least occasionally. Mike’s Weather Page isn’t an official weather station, but it is a great place to find a lot of tropical weather information assembled in one location and Mike breaks this down very well into useable information. Occasionally, they can mention things earlier than the NHC and allow more time for prepping for an approaching storm.
If we didn’t mind thunderstorms, the early forecast for the coming week would be excellent. Unfortunately, we do mind thunderstorms as boats are high points on the water and are struck by lightning occasionally. While it’s possible for lightning to strike a boat and the occupants survive, this isn’t an experience anyone should be hoping for. Even the “best case” scenario isn’t good.
When the sky turns dark and/or lightning approaches, run for shelter if possible. If that isn’t possible, move away from the storm. There will be other opportunities to go fishing.
The early forecast for the coming week includes scattered thunderstorms every day. These are scattered and won’t hit at every location every day, but will affect some fishermen. None of the days are forecasted as rainouts, but Thursday could approach a half-inch of rain and Saturday a quarter-inch. The big plus is that the winds are forecast to be less than 10 knots every day.
I have mentioned several times that the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has released its annual stock status report, but we ran out of space to include it. Unfortunately, there isn’t much good news in the report and many fishermen find it particularly alarming that sheepshead was mentioned as a “species of interest.” There currently isn’t a Fishery Management Plan for Sheepshead, but there are size and number regulations.
The Oak Island Recreation Department has been holding a series of Surf Fishing Seminars throughout the summer and they are about to wrap up. The last one for 2022 will be held September 9 and 10. These schools fill in advance and if you would like to attend, register as soon as it’s convenient. More information on these events is available below or by calling 910-278-5518.
The Neuse River and Pamlico Sound tarpon bite has been going strong for several weeks. The trophy red drum fishing has picked up during the same time too. Sometimes they feed together, but tarpon are considered a daytime fishery, while the big red drum often feed better from late afternoon, through the evening and into the early morning.
This isn’t local but is well worth the several hour drive to get there. The action is centered around Oriental and there are guides ready to take you fishing or it’s reasonable to expect a little success fishing on your own. Fishermen wanting to try this on their own can find a list of the Wildlife Boating Access areas in that area on the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission website at https://www.ncpaws.org/ncwrcmaps/boatingaccessareas.
There were a few more reports of tarpon caught in the ocean north of us by boaters and pier fishermen this week. It’s a few weeks early for when they usually begin heading south for the winter, but as odd as this year has been, it isn’t a big surprise. The first of them could reach our area this week. Think about it…
We want your pictures. When you catch those big fish, think about emailing pictures of them to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. It’s a great way to share your good catches with friends and family. This report will be coming weekly through Thanksgiving and Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
The days with light winds are a plus and fish are responding too. The early forecast for this week has the sea conditions good all week and weekend, but there are scattered thunderstorms in the forecast too. Keeping an eye on the sky and watching the radar are good tips for getting in a fishing trip this week.
Even though the water between the beach and the Gulf Stream is pretty warm, the fall wahoo fishing is beginning to fire up. When all the water is warm, it’s a good thing to look for structure that is holding bait. Some wahoo have followed bait schools closer in and it shouldn’t be a big surprise to have one attack a bait intended for a king mackerel.
There are also dolphin around and they may be spread anywhere from a few miles off the beach to the Gulf Stream. The ones closer in are scattered, but if fresh dolphin sounds good for dinner, make a close trolling pass on anything found floating. Sometimes several may gather under something as seemingly insignificant as a single floating board.
Bottom fish are biting. The worst complaint I heard last week about bottom fishing was having to move several times because red snapper were aggressive and grabbing baits intended for grouper before the grouper get to them. Red snapper season is closed, so smile and take a quick picture as you release them. There was a dock story about a good hog snapper bite over the weekend, but we didn’t receive confirmation or pictures.
The story on kings sounds like a broken record. There haven’t been reports of kings caught from the piers locally, but there are enough reports both north and south that expectations are for a local pier king bite to break out at any time. There have been a few kings caught on the tide lines around the inlets and at the nearshore artificial reefs, but the more consistent action has been a bit deeper. The rocks, wrecks, reefs and live bottom areas in 55-70 feet of water have been holding kings. If there is suspended bait on the fishfinder screen, there are most likely kings in the area.
Spanish mackerel fishing has been excellent, with many fishermen reporting limits or near limits. With a very liberal 15-fish limit, that can be a lot of fish with a couple of fishermen aboard. Mornings and late afternoons are usually the best time to catch Spanish, but sometimes they bite well during the middle of the day too.
If you see Spanish feeding during the middle of the day, but aren’t catching them, two good tips are to switch to smaller lures and to put the lures farther behind the boat. Many times, once the sun gets up, Spanish lock onto the size of the bait they’re chasing and it’s often small silverside minnows. Lures that match the size of these baits get eaten more frequently. I’ve had great luck using the jigs from a 1/4-ounce speck rig.
Spanish can also be more sensitive to sound when they’re not feeding as aggressively and putting the lures farther from the motor’s exhaust helps too. The extra belly in the longer line also helps hold the smaller lures in the water at trolling speed.
There weren’t reports from the surf or the nearshore end of the piers this week, but they’re catching a few fish. The action isn’t hot, but there are some bites. I’ll mention flounder here as there are some being caught from the piers and in the surf, plus around the nearshore artificial reefs and in inside waters. Flounder must be released for another week, but the season will open on September 1. Other bottom fishing pier and surf catches include black drum, pompano, sand perch, red drum, speckled trout, small sharks and skates and rays.
Fishing inside the inlets has been pretty good. The cooler mornings have the finger mullet scurrying about and that gets the trout, drum and other inside fish excited. We have to wait another week to invite flounder home for dinner, but there should be some nice ones caught. There are doormat flounder stories everywhere. When flounder season opens on September 1, remember that the limit is a single fish per fisherman per day.
Puppy drum have been biting well and a few lucky anglers have been surprised by over slot drum. Some of these big boys and girls have even made their way into small creeks and shallows where they aren’t expected. A live shrimp floated by under a cork isn’t bait – it’s a sacrificial offering. The same can be said for a mullet minnow tethered to a Carolina rig and dropped in a creek mouth or just off a marsh point or grass line.
Speckled trout have been biting too– in spite of the heat. Trout often get lethargic in the August heat, but they’ve been biting surprisingly well, especially from first light for several hours in the mornings. They often feed again just before dark, but the number of fishermen out then is greatly reduced, so tales of twilight trout aren’t as widespread. In the low light, trout may move shallow to feed, but generally move back to 4-6 feet of water and deeper during bright daylight.
Black drum may be found with either specks or pups, particularly early in the day. Once the sun is up in the sky, black drum tend to move to deeper water and are more likely to be found with trout. Black drum are also likely to be found under docks. They will hit live baits or pieces of shrimp and cut bait, but the bait has to be cast into the shadows under the dock.
If you can’t find live baits, or don’t have them for some reason, don’t give up. It’s rare for black drum to hit lures, but red drum and speckled trout will. The most fun is to catch them on topwater lures. When it’s this hot, they rarely hit topwaters during the bright day, so this is early morning and very late afternoon fishing. Using topwaters is exciting fishing as you can often see the fish make its strike.
Soft plastics are pretty easy to fish and will catch flounder and an occasional black drum. The retrieve can be as simple as slowly reeling the lure across the bottom. In addition to topwaters, there are hard lures that suspend and dive or sink. I like the suspending lures and am most familiar with the MirrOlure MirrOdine series. These sink to around two feet and suspend there. They can be very effective simply cast to an oyster bar or grass line and allowed to drift along it with the current, while being twitched occasionally. Many fishermen believe that hard lures tend to catch larger trout than soft plastics.
We’re not receiving pictures of outstanding catches, but all the area tackle shops are carrying fiddler crabs for sheepshead fishermen. The fiddler crabs are good baits, but there is a learning curve with feeling a sheepshead take the bait. They are so smooth that often they take the crab and leave the shell on the hook to torment fishermen. Sheepshead like vertical structure and will often hold around pilings and along bulkheads and bridge abutments.
I’ve been talking about tripletail and ladyfish since they began arriving early in the summer. It’s nice to occasionally be told that readers are paying attention. This week a gentleman told me about catching a tripletail. He said it fought hard and he wouldn’t have known what it was or that he should keep it except for reading this page. Then, with a broad smile, he added that he and his son also really enjoyed eating it and that it tasted great. As he walked off, he said that he would now be looking for them floating and checking around pilings and crab pot floats.
There are still tripletail in the lower river. They should be around through at least the middle of September unless there is a cold snap. They will occasionally hit lures, but a live shrimp or minnow drifted by will usually draw a strike. They sometimes float on their sides and look like big leaves and they also like structure that makes shade. Range markers, day markers and even simple crab pot floats are good places to look for them a foot or so under the surface.
There are also ladyfish and a few tarpon roaming the lower river. The tarpon like the deeper sloughs of the bay and around the islands between Battery Island and Bald Head Island. They also feed in the ocean, with the nearshore sloughs that cross Frying Pan Shoals a favorite spot. Ladyfish may be anywhere trout or drum are during the day, but concentrate around lights where the tide is carrying shrimp and minnows at night. Ladyfish don’t have any food value, but are lots of fun to catch.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
New state record
Early last week the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced it had certified a new state record Red Hind (Epinephelus guttatus). Jared Lambert of Wilmington caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce fish near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and was caught off Cape Lookout in 2021.
Red hind are members of the shallow water grouper category as designated by NOAA Fisheries and the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council. Lambert’s record red hind measured 23.06 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 23-inch girth. He caught the fish using a live pinfish for bait, fished on a Star Rod and a Penn 6/0 reel spooled with 60-pound test line.
For more information on this or other state record fish, visit the DMF’s State Saltwater Records webpage at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/public-information-and-education/coastal-fishing-information/nc-saltwater-fishing-tournament/north-carolina-state-saltwater-records.
Southport MAD
Military Appreciation Day (MAD) in Southport will be September 10 and volunteers are needed to take the military participants fishing, plus assist with meals and other landside duties. Military Appreciation Day is a N.C. organization dedicated to having volunteer captains taking active-duty troops out for a day of fishing, followed by a large family style picnic for the troops and volunteers with plenty of door prizes for the troops.
The 2022 Southport MAD event will be held at South Harbour Marina and Dutchman Creek Park. Donations are always welcome, but the big push is for more boat owners willing to take the troops fishing or volunteers to help with the meal and other shoreside activities. The more boats that are available, the more troops that can be invited and with more troops, more volunteers are needed to help with the meal.
Military Appreciation Day is a 501(c)3 organization and everything is free to the participating troops. All donations and expenses for MAD volunteers are tax deductible. To learn more about MAD and Military Appreciation Day, visit http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Peer Fishin’
The seventh annual Peer Fishin’ Festival will be held at Ocean Crest Pier on October 17-21. This event, which is coordinated by Operation North State with help from many local volunteers and support from across N.C., is for Wounded Warriors, disabled veterans and their guests. The Peer Fishing Festival will take place rain or shine and is anticipated to host more than 500 participants to fishing, fun and fellowship throughout the week.
The Peer Fishin’ Festival is free to wounded warriors / DVets and their respective guests. Each wounded warrior and one guest will receive free daily fishing passes. Wounded Warriors / DVets that would like to participate should send an email to mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336.764.5967. The request should include your name, email address, telephone number and what North Carolina town you call home.
Operation North State is requesting assistance and participation in the Festival as follows:
• Spots are still available for wounded warriors / DVets to attend
• Volunteers to serve as a Pier-Mate: assist a group of Wounded Warriors/DVets on the pier
• Donate product, services and/or cash for the dinner, snacks, beverages and prizes
• Provide a covered dish for the breakfast or lunch (the covered dishes are so popular)
• And, come visit the pier Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21, and cheer on these Special Americans.
• If you have a “Super Senior” Veteran in your life, please bring him/her to the pier for a few hours any day of the week to visit with fellow veterans. A special gift will be provided to all Super Senior Veterans.
For more information on the Peer Fishin’ Festival and other Operation North State events, visit the ONS website at www.operationnorthstate.com. For additional information and/or to show your support, contact Terry Snyder, ONS Founder/Volunteer at mailbox@operationnorthstate.com or call 336-764-5967.
Tournament Tidbits
The Southport Inshore Challenge was held Saturday from Morningstar Marina (Southport Marina) in Southport. The adverse weather of Friday cleared out and fishermen were rewarded with fishing conditions that allowed them to fish wherever they wanted. With flounder season closed, this was a red drum tournament, with the primary prizes based on a two-person limit of 2 slot redfish. There were also categories and TWT’s for the single largest redfish and more.
The crew on Off The Chart had an incredible day. They won the tournament with a pair of fat red drum that weighed 13.86 pounds. This included one red drum at 7.06 pounds that placed second in the single red drum category. They also won the two red drum TWT and the prize for the largest drum caught by a Sea Tow member.
The fishermen on Lunar Low were just behind at 13.76 pounds for second in the overall, with their largest red drum being the largest of the tournament at 7.17 pounds. Team Rotten Pogy scored third place with 13.50 pounds. Landa Bridges earned Top Lady Angler honors with her 5.47-pound catch, Aiden Frye was the Top Junior Angler at 6.35-pounds and Barry Fowler was the Top Senior Angler with his 6.93-pound catch.
The Sneads Ferry Rotary Club King Mackerel Tournament was held Saturday from the Pelagic Hunter Fishing Center, formerly New River Marina, in Sneads Ferry. With the storms passing Friday night, the sea conditions were optimal and 122 boats of hopeful fishermen were spread from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout.
The crew of Reel Chaos set the bar high early Saturday afternoon and no one was able to top it. Their winning king weighed 55.73-pounds. The Sanders Family fished on the Hoo Hunter and scored second place and Top Senior Angler with their 46.24 pound king. Only a pound back, the No Patience crew scored third place and Top Lady Angler honors with a 45.22-pound king. There was one more king caught that weighed more than 40-pounds and a handful that exceeded 30-pounds.
Good fishing!