John Garrett

John Garrett of the St. James Fishing Club on his first trip with his new boat caught a nice false albacore while trolling a blue and white skirted ballyhoo in 90 feet of water south of the Frying Pan Tower.

 

I don’t know that it would be correct to say we have enjoyed an unusual summer so far, but we have definitely had an unusual summer. The bad is that much of it was so hot and humid it was difficult to spend a lot of time outside. Thankfully, that has moderated in the past couple of weeks and temperatures have shifted back to more seasonable and maybe even slightly cooler than usual.

The good part has been the lack of tropical weather systems. There hasn’t been a named storm since Tropical Storm Colin in early July and it’s almost September. However, there is a reaction for every action and the tropics have been awakened. The Saharan Dust blowing off Africa helped keep tropical waves in check for the past couple of weeks, but it looks like the dust will blow out this week and systems coming off Africa will have an opportunity to get out over warm water and strengthen.