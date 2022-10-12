Some fishermen were upset that the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament wasn’t just delayed one day and fished Saturday and Sunday of last week. However, except for the ones who couldn’t return to fish this weekend, they weren’t upset when they saw the sea conditions for the tournament this weekend. Even bait had returned to along the beaches by Wednesday. The kings were a little scattered, but they were around and the sea conditions were good for getting to them. It was worth the wait.

Unfortunately, the Rumble in the Jungle King Classic was also scheduled for this weekend and being held at N. Myrtle Beach, only 35 miles south by water. A third large tournament, Tournament 3 of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Series North Division, was also being held at Morehead City on Saturday. While this seems like an impossible situation for fishermen chasing the multiple tournament trails, several fishermen made it work. They at least made the best of the situation and several placed in two tournaments.

