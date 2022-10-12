Some fishermen were upset that the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament wasn’t just delayed one day and fished Saturday and Sunday of last week. However, except for the ones who couldn’t return to fish this weekend, they weren’t upset when they saw the sea conditions for the tournament this weekend. Even bait had returned to along the beaches by Wednesday. The kings were a little scattered, but they were around and the sea conditions were good for getting to them. It was worth the wait.
Unfortunately, the Rumble in the Jungle King Classic was also scheduled for this weekend and being held at N. Myrtle Beach, only 35 miles south by water. A third large tournament, Tournament 3 of the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Series North Division, was also being held at Morehead City on Saturday. While this seems like an impossible situation for fishermen chasing the multiple tournament trails, several fishermen made it work. They at least made the best of the situation and several placed in two tournaments.
A good number of fishermen fished the U.S. Open on Friday and Saturday and the Rumble in the Jungle on Sunday. Three days of tournament fishing in the same area was enough for most fishermen, but there were a few who split their tournament weekend three ways. They fished the U.S. Open on Friday, drove to Morehead City and fished the Cape lookout Shootout tournament on Saturday, and then drove back and fished the Rumble in the Jungle on Sunday. Wow! I’m not one who believes in participation trophies, but these fishermen may deserve one. I know that several placed well in the two local tournaments and hopefully the efforts paid off for others too – the kings did their part and were biting.
Fishery managers have their hands full this year implementing the variety of flounder seasons. Last week I mentioned that the recreational and commercial gig and gill net flounder seasons had closed. After checking the final catch tallies, gig and hook and line commercial fishermen were allowed a few more days of fishing. Commercial pound net seasons also opened and the northern N.C. pound net season was closed by proclamation on Thursday as they were nearing their allocation. At this rate it won’t be long before the southern N.C. pound net season is also closed.
The fall weather we have been waiting on is becoming more consistent. Sure, there are days when summer slips through the door and heats things up a bit, but those days are getting less and less frequent. This is the weather and the fishing we dream about the rest of the year. Make some time to get out and get on the water to enjoy it.
The weather for the next week looks good. The early forecast only includes one day of showers on Thursday. The wind is supposed to be manageable too and isn’t forecast to blow hard on any day. The high on Wednesday might make 80, but the rest of the week is set for low- to mid-70s. The mornings will be cooler, dropping to the lower to mid-50s through the weekend and then dipping into the 40s for a couple of mornings. Yes, I believe it’s safe to say that fall has arrived.
Speaking of fall temperatures, the water has cooled too. The reporting stations for the Carolinas Ocean Research and Monitoring Program (www.cormp.org) are showing the nearshore and inshore water temps are holding right around 70 and that the ocean temps rise to 76 or so around Frying Pan Tower.
It’s time for those fishermen headed offshore to chase wahoo and tuna to pay more attention to finding the warmer water. There are several subscription services that will email or fax a report with other water analysis to you the night before leaving or you can learn to do the analysis on your own and use one of the free imaging sites. One of the most popular free imaging sites is part of the Rutgers University Marine Science Program. Check it out at https://marine.rutgers.edu/cool//sat_data.
For the first time in weeks, the National Hurricane Center Atlantic map (www.nhc.noaa.gov) was clear Monday morning, but not for long. Tropical Storm Julia, which crossed Central America through Honduras over the weekend was on the map through Sunday, but crossed into the Pacific and was removed from the Atlantic map. However, something spun off of Julia later in the morning and by noon some of her remnants were showing at the Yucatan Peninsula. They aren’t given much probability of reforming, but stranger things have happened – recently.
Remember that I am checking this Monday morning and more things could change before you read this later in the week. Keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center for the official forecast and check Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) for all the details on any tropical weather systems.
I’m hoping for a break from tropical weather for a while, but can’t clear my mind that some powerful storms, like Hurricane Hazel which hit on October 15, 1954, came during October. This Saturday, October 15, is the 68th anniversary of this Category 4 hurricane hitting Southport and Oak Island.
The Fishing Report
Mackerel is the word this week. It’s primarily about king mackerel, but Spanish mackerel are still here and some really big ones were caught over the weekend when they tried to abscond with baits intended for king mackerel. The water cleared fairly well after Hurricane Ian and some of both mackerel were just off the beach. From there, Spanish macks were caught out to Lighthouse Rocks and king mackerel were caught all the way out to around Frying Pan Tower. They ranged as far north and south along the coast as anyone cared to go.
Most of the kings and the large Spanish were caught by fishermen slow trolling live baits. They were also caught on slow-trolled dead baits and a few lures. Smaller Spanish also responded well to small flashy lures trolled quickly.
The big key to success was food. Fish gotta eat and the cooling water spurs them on to bulk for the winter. Bait pods on the bottom are better than no bait, but bait pods suspended at roughly mid depths are the best. Something (fish) has pushed them off the bottom and they are trying to avoid the pelicans and seagulls by not going to the surface.
The king action should remain good for a while and the Spanish will stay around until the water cools another few degrees. If the weather stays sunny, the water could stay warm enough for them several more weeks. Kings will begin to slowly move offshore to warmer and deeper water as the water cools.
If you aren’t aware, Buddy Grooms caught the state record sailfish during the U.S. Open in 1987. There must be something about the bait and sailfish this time of year. Almost every year there are stories of fishermen catching sailfish during the U.S. Open. This year is the 35th anniversary of Grooms’ catch and there were a lot of sailfish stories. They don’t pay any sailfish prizes in the tournament, but they are a thrill and lots of fun to catch.
The cooling water has also brought more large red drum to the area. These are another special catch as these big fish fight hard and are pretty. There are outstanding catch citations for the live release of red drum longer than 40 inches. A reminder is that red drum may only be kept in a slot size of 18 to 27 inches and all red drum smaller or larger than the slot must be released. Several tournament boats reported catching big drum while slow trolling live baits near the beach and around the nearshore artificial reefs.
We haven’t received a report of a large red drum caught in the surf yet, but it will happen. These big fish roam the beach in small schools feeding on mullet and pogies. Sometimes they come within casting range. One of the more popular spots for them is along the beach inshore of the Hot Hole, but remember that they roam the beach and may put in an appearance anywhere.
Pier anglers also catch a good number of large red drum. This is also a great fishery for small boats and kayak fishermen. The nearshore artificial reefs are a good place to find large red drum and there is the possibility of catching several other species. Some days the best action can be around schools of bait just a couple hundred yards off the beach. There is something for everyone…
If you catch a large drum, handle it with care and respect. It’s understood that most fishermen will want a picture. That’s OK, just support the fish’s stomach when you hold it for the picture. Sitting, with it in your lap or across your knees, is a good picture and represents the fish’s size well. Take the picture quickly and ease it back over the side into the water.
If not anchored, move forward slowly to push water through its mouth and across its gills. If anchored, hold its mouth below the water and pump its tail side-to-side. Don’t slide it backwards through the water. Its gills don’t work that way. After it kicks a time or two, release it and watch it swim away to thrill someone else another day.
There haven’t been any reports from offshore trollers lately and only a few from offshore bottom fishers. Perhaps some of that is from using the time to prep for the U.S. Open. With good weather, it’s time to make this trip regularly.
The wahoo fishery off N.C. is world class and there have been some big ones caught north and south of here. Deep water bottom fish are almost always hungry, so catching them is simply a matter of finding a rock or wreck that is holding them and positioning the boat so the baits drop to the fish below. Either offshore fishing trip is a long ride, so watch the weather closely to find a day with light winds and slight seas.
Surf and pier bottom fishing wasn’t hot last week, but it was improving. Apparently, the surf zone wasn’t as stirred up by Hurricane Ian’s passing as fishermen thought it might be. No one reported super catches, but there were reports of whiting, pompano, croakers, bluefish, flounder, red drum, black drum, trout, blowfish and more.
This is easy fishing that is restful by yourself and fun with a few friends. In addition, you’ll usually have fresh fish for supper if you stay at it for a while. All you need is a rod and reel that will cast beyond the breakers and a double drop bottom rig. Several fishermen said the action was better when using live shrimp, minnows or sand fleas (mole crabs), but they were also catching a few on pieces of shrimp and cut bait.
Speckled trout, red drum and black drum are biting in the creeks and marshes inside the inlets. Flounder are biting too, but the season has closed and they must be released. Many fishermen concentrate on fishing creek mouths for these fish, but they have tails and move around. The simple way to say it is to look for something that interrupts or redirects the current. Some places, like points in the marshes, will be productive whether the tide is rising or falling, but others only produce when the tide is moving one direction.
Oyster, sand and mud bars are other places to check. I like to work a lure along the edge of a bar or cast a live bait to the up current end and let the current float it along the bar. When you do this, always work the lure or bait beyond the bar to where the current comes back together on the down current side. Sometimes, this is the magic spot.
Both drum and trout will readily eat live baits. Live baits are pretty readily available now, but will become scarce as the water continues to cool. Drum will also eat pieces of shrimp or cut bait, but no so much with trout. Red drum and trout can be convinced to hit lures, but this is rare with black drum.
One of the best ways to catch these fish is using a live shrimp or minnow suspended under a float. You’ll see one or more of these setups on most inshore boats. If you can’t find live baits, use a soft plastic under the cork. I like to use shrimp shapes and drift them with the current. Pop the cork occasionally, but not too often. Most fishermen don’t need any coaching on what to do when the cork goes under.
NOTE: Size and number regulations for all coastal species may be found in the Hot Topic links at the top right of the Division of Marine Fisheries home page at www.ncdmf.net. This page also has links to DMF news releases and fishery proclamations. There are provisions on each of these pages to register to receive e-mail notification of fishery management issues and changes.
Tournament Tidbits
Fishermen only had to wait a week for the nasty sea conditions associated with the passing of Hurricane Ian to get out on the water for the big prizes offered by the U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament. Tournament organizers expected to see a drop in attendance related to the delay and it was pretty significant. Early predictions were for the tournament to surpass 500 participants as it had several times in recent years and if it could have been held when originally scheduled that probably would have happened. Unfortunately, with the delay, the field decreased to 359 teams.
The weather was good and fishermen headed north, south and offshore. The bite was pretty good too, with more than 100 boats weighing in the first day. When the scale finally settled for the last time, Britton Bass of Maiden, and his crew on God’s Grace were leading the field with a nice 38.60-pound king. Bass and crew had mixed feelings as it was great to be leading the tournament and there have been years smaller fish have won, but they knew there was another day of fishing and 358 other teams that were looking for a larger king.
Bass and crew were bumped down the leaderboard on Saturday, but only one spot. They were the only ones of the top three from Saturday to remain in a podium position. Michael Hayes and the Tailgrabber crew from Thomasville were the ones who bumped God’s Grace to second place. Their big king was the only one that surpassed 40 pounds and claimed the win at 42.30 pounds. The third place fish was also caught on Saturday. Ryan McDade and the Daddy Let Me Drive crew from Wilmington brought in a 36.45-pound king to score third place. A list of results is included in the full tournament coverage that begins on the front page.
The Rumble in the Jungle King Classic fished Saturday and Sunday from Capt. Archies in N. Myrtle Beach. Fishermen in this tournament found a similar class of kings scattered up and down the coast. At the end of Saturday’s fishing, the 9mmAmmo.com team held the lead with a king that weighed 37.51 pounds. While it was good to be in the lead, there were concerns there were larger kings in the area and more boats would be fishing on Sunday after completing the U.S. Open and the Cape Lookout Shootout.
Fortunately for the leaders, no one caught a larger king on Sunday and their 37.51-pound king held for the win. The other two large fish from Saturday held their places also. Team OIFC brought a 36.32-pound king to the scales to finish in second place and Hot Rod finished third with their 35.19 pounder.
Fishermen in the Cape Lookout Shootout King Mackerel Series Tournament in Morehead City found some larger kings. Johnny Hudson and the Justin Time/Double Down crew scored the win with a 48.25-pound king. The Current Situation crew, led by Garret Fulcher, finished in second place with their 45.33-pound king. Joey Crisp and the Wee Doggie Team clinched third place with their 41.28-pound king.
Striped bass season
North Carolina only allows fall striped bass fishing in the Albemarle Sound Management Area and the Atlantic Ocean. Last week it was announced that the fall recreational striped bass season in the Albemarle Sound Management Area will not open in 2022 because a stock assessment update shows further harvest reductions are needed. The 2021 Fishery Management Plan Review showed extremely low numbers of juvenile striped bass are entering the population (recruitment).
This review prompted the Division of Marine Fisheries to update the Albemarle-Roanoke striped bass stock assessment with data through 2021. Despite 2021 harvest reductions, the stock assessment update shows the Albemarle-Roanoke estuarine striped bass stock continues to decline in abundance by continued low recruitment. The stock is still overfished and overfishing is still occurring. Overfished means the population is too small and overfishing means too many fish are removed annually.
Amendment 1 to the Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan requires a reduction in Total Allowable Landings (TAL) to reduce the fishing mortality. The reduced TAL based on the updated stock assessment is 15,726 pounds. This TAL is evenly divided between the commercial and recreational sectors in the Albemarle Sound and Roanoke River Management Areas.
Approximately 35,520 pounds of striped bass were already harvested in 2022 from the Albemarle Sound and Roanoke River Management Area’s prior TAL of 51,216 pounds. Management was successful in limiting harvest to less than the prior TAL; however, with the reduced TAL, additional conservation is needed to avoid further overfishing in the current year.
The Marine Fisheries Commission will continue discussing estuarine striped bass management at its November business meeting. The Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 remains under consideration by the Commission. More information on estuarine striped bass is available on the Fishery Management Plan Page of the NC Division of Marine Fisheries website at www.ncdmf.net.
Marine Fisheries meetings
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet during October to receive updates on recent Marine Fisheries Commission activity and to review the 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission meeting schedule. These meetings will be held in-person and can be viewed online on YouTube.
Those who wish to speak during the public comment session must sign-up by 6 p.m. the day of the meeting at the in-person locations. Links to listen to the advisory committee meetings and all meeting materials are posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Advisory Committees Meetings webpage at https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings#upcoming-meetings.
The closest meeting will be the Southern Regional Advisory Committee that will meet at 6 p.m. on October 19 at the DMF Southern District Office, 127 Cardinal Drive Extension in Wilmington.
The Northern Regional Advisory Committee will meet October 18 at the Dare County Administration Building in Manteo, the Finfish Standing Advisory Committee will meet October 20 at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City, the Shellfish/Crustacean Standing Advisory Committee will meet on October 25 at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City and the Habitat & Water Quality Standing Advisory Committee will meet on October 26 at the DMF Central District Office in Morehead City. These meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will also be available on YouTube.
For more information contact the Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison, Lara Klibansky, at Lara.Klibansky@ncdenr.gov or 252-515-6020.
Good fishing!