Dosher Foundation donor wall

Attendees at last week’s reception held by the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation finds some names and organizations listed on the updated donor wall inside the hospital’s main lobby.

 

A list of donors who support the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has been updated on a wall inside the hospital’s main lobby in Southport.

The foundation held a reception last Thursday to show its appreciation for people who have helped raise money to support Dosher’s mission and whose names have been added since the wall was dedicated in 2019.