A list of donors who support the Dosher Memorial Hospital Foundation has been updated on a wall inside the hospital’s main lobby in Southport.
The foundation held a reception last Thursday to show its appreciation for people who have helped raise money to support Dosher’s mission and whose names have been added since the wall was dedicated in 2019.
“We realized that we had so many that were new,” said Foundation Developmental Specialist Toni McAndrews. “Being new to the foundation, it showed me how much support this hospital is given.”
Foundation Board Chair Barbara Boland said she likes for patients and visitors who enter the main lobby to see the two walls of support – one wall is dedicated to donors and the other to the many volunteers, staff and employees who help keep Dosher in business.
“It’s amazing how much has been given to the foundation since 2010,” said Boland. “This is a way for us to have it be visible.”
Dosher President and CEO Lynda Stanley served as the first foundation president when she left the hospital administration to start what she called her “labor of love” project. She returned to lead the hospital two years ago and has helped guide it through a financial turnaround.
One wall, she said, shows Dosher employees who have not only given their time but their dollars to help improve the hospital. Money donated to the Dosher Foundation is used to help purchase equipment and supplies and to improve facilities. Since 2010, more than $1-million has been donated.
“Just know that your dollars come right back here to make sure you have access to quality care,” said Stanley. Recent investments by the board of trustees have been made in state-of-the-art robotic surgical equipment used to replace joints, hips, knees and shoulders.
“We realize it changes the quality of life for our residents,” said Stanley.
Stanley also updated reception attendees of Dosher’s latest news – that a new family physician will join the staff in October, the hospital is adding “swing beds” for extended patient stays so physical and occupational rehabilitation can be performed at Dosher, and that cardiac rehab and physical therapy is returning to the hospital’s main campus from the Wellness Center near St. James to make sure Dosher meets its critical access criteria.
Trustees Chairman Robert Howard reminded people there are many ways to support Dosher – through donations, by attending the annual gala or participating in the October golf classic.
“We’re very appreciative of all the donors who have contributed to the hospital,” said Howard. “Over the years, we’ve been very fortunate to have all the support that we’ve had.”
Howard said that with the recent news that Southport’s population could eventually double with development projects planned, Dosher must be prepared to serve a growing community.
“We’ve got some opportunities to grow,” said Howard. “The community is growing, and we have to be prepared.”