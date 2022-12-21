During the Dec. 8 Southport Board of Aldermen meeting, the board sent a request to abandon a portion of an alley near Caswell Avenue to the planning board for review.
Residents Gaines Brown and Tina Monk sent a letter to the city on Oct. 30 asking for the abandonment in an effort to create a green space in between their properties.
Monk is developing property that enters from West 9th Street and runs parallel with North Caswell Avenue. Browns owns the three lots on North Caswell that back up to the alley. The north end of the alley, Brown said in his letter, “terminates in a dead-end and serves no thru access or other purpose.”
The portion of abandoned alley would be turned into a green space between the rear lots on North Caswell Avenue and a wedge shaped piece of Monk’s property.
“I know there is a process that has to be accommodated,” Gaines said to the aldermen at the meeting. “My biggest concern is to be able to have private ownership of a portion of that so I can maintain it. The issue right now is the last couple of storms have left trees hanging on other trees, and nobody is taking the responsibility to address it.”
According to a state statute dealing with the permanent closure of streets and alleys, the aldermen would first adopt a resolution declaring its intent to close the street, then call a public hearing on the matter. An appeals process exists for any property owners who may be impacted by the abandonment and the city has the right to keep utility easements.
Southport Crossing plat
Aldermen unanimously approved a conditional final plat for Southport Crossing shopping center. Under conditions recommended by Public Services Director Travis Henley, the final plat for three parcels in Southport Crossing will not be signed for recordation until: a performance guarantee and bond is received and accepted by the City of Southport staff for all roadways; Brunswick County Utilities has inspected and certified the water and wastewater infrastructure and signed the plat; and all required certificates are in conformance with the applicable standards of the Unified Development Ordinance, and have been signed by the appropriate parties.
Mayor appointment
Aldermen reappointed Mayor Joe Pat Hatem as the board’s delegate to the Cape Fear Council of Governments and Mayor Pro-Tempore Karen Mosteller as the alternate representative.
Waterfront project
The Board adopted a capital project ordinance to proceed with its waterfront stabilization efforts after receiving a $5-million waterfront stabilization grant from the Department of Public Safety. The ordinance was placed in the meeting’s consent agenda and authorizes city staff to execute all contracts, agreements and other documents necessary to establish, implement and maintain the shoreline stabilization capital project.