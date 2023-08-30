Lady Cougars opens tennis season with 9-0 win By Michael Paul, Staff Writer Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email South Brunswick senior Ashley Subach hits a forehand return in the No. 6 tennis match against her Whiteville foe Monday. Subach won 6-0, 6-1. (Photo by Michael Paul) South Brunswick senior Laney Soles rushes to return a shot in the No. 5 tennis match against her Whiteville foe Monday. Soles won 7-5, 6-4. (Photo by Michael Paul) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The South Brunswick girls tennis team won its season-opening home tennis match Monday, shutting out Whiteville 9-0.At No. 1, Carys Subach beat junior Ar’eon Anderson in 12 games.At No. 2, senior Annie Stidham beat senior Susie Torres 6-1, 6-4. At No. 3, junior Julia Wagaman beat junior Rishayna Bacud in 12 games.At No. 4, junior Marie Dean beat senior Ixmania Hernandez 6-2, 6-2. At No. 5, senior Laney Soles beat junior Ivy Han 7-5, 6-4.At No. 6, senior Ashley Subach beat sophomore Carrie Medford 6-0, 6-1.In doubles, Carys Subach and Stidham won 8-0 against Anderson and Han at No. 1.Wagaman and Soles won 8-2 against Torres and Hernandez at No. 2.Dean and Ashley Subach won 8-2 against Bacud and Medford at No. 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tennis Mathematics Recommended for you Letters to the Editor Show compassion No alarm bells Save the park Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Early Saturday accident Tropical storm watch issued for Brunswick County Crews continue widening work on 211 Group wants historic Franklin Square Park restored Oak Island takes no action on 'far-reaching' amendment