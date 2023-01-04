Three pelicans rescued from unseasonably cold temperatures around the Christmas holiday were returned to their natural habitat when the weather warmed up last week.
Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter volunteers brought Bandit, Betty and Willamina back to Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin on Dec. 29 as daytime temperatures climbed back into the 60s following a cold snap that could have endangered the pelicans’ lives. On Dec. 21, Jenni and Billy Christenberry captured the three birds outside Potter’s just days before a winter freeze was expected to hit the area. Cold enough temperatures can expose pelicans to possible hypothermia and cause their feet and bills to freeze.
“Any time we get the chance to help the pelicans we try to do it,” said Sea Biscuit founder Mary Ellen Rogers. “When the temperature drops below freezing, the pelicans can get into real trouble.”
Potter’s Seafood and Sea Biscuit have worked closely together over the years to ensure that injured or vulnerable birds that show up around the yacht basin receive proper care. The Christenberrys contacted Sea Biscuit about the visitors on the dock and were advised to try to capture them. Rogers provided crates for the couple to use for transport once the pelicans were safely secured. Of the half dozen or so there, three were caught and taken to the shelter on Oak Island.
Bandit, Betty and Willamina spent eight days at Sea Biscuit where they fit in with the shelter’s other guests. One of the pelicans actually had prior history at Sea Biscuit that Rogers said helped the whole experience go smoother than expected.
“Betty is a repeat offender,” said Rogers. “She’s been here before when she got the top of her head burned. Betty sort of knew the drill and she taught the other two about how everything worked here.”
Bandit was tagged in Wilmington in 2013, Rogers said, and has migrated as far as Key West. Willamina was the lone juvenile of the three.
While most of the birds that find their way to Sea Biscuit arrive with issues, Rogers said the three newcomers offered a welcome change of pace.
“I’m just delighted to have had the opportunity to do something positive for these guys,” Rogers said. “Usually, they’re in bad shape when I get them and I ship them out when they’re well. This time we just eliminated the bad shape part.”
Jackie Idol, who volunteered to transport the pelicans from Sea Biscuit back to Potter’s Seafood, said the experience was a great example of a community coming together.
“It’s an awesome event, and we love happy endings,” said Idol. “The fact that we were able to save at least a few and keep them from having issues later is great.”