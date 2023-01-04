Three pelicans rescued from unseasonably cold temperatures around the Christmas holiday were returned to their natural habitat when the weather warmed up last week.

Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter volunteers brought Bandit, Betty and Willamina back to Potter’s Seafood at the Southport yacht basin on Dec. 29 as daytime temperatures climbed back into the 60s following a cold snap that could have endangered the pelicans’ lives. On Dec. 21, Jenni and Billy Christenberry captured the three birds outside Potter’s just days before a winter freeze was expected to hit the area. Cold enough temperatures can expose pelicans to possible hypothermia and cause their feet and bills to freeze.

