Southport City Attorney Brady Herman is expected to address a possible social media policy for staff and public officials during Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting.
During the board’s May 5 agenda workshop, the use of social media was discussed again by the city, with little having changed since the last time they spoke on the topic a month ago. Some of the same issues raised by aldermen on April 11 resurfaced last week, including whether a social media policy was even needed.
“I still oppose this,” said Alderman Lowe Davis. “I think having this as a policy is wrong-headed. We can deal with almost every aspect of this through our existing ethics policy.”
Davis stated that guidelines and best practices ought to be part of a training manual and suggested that the alderman have an instructional manual. Davis went on to reference the 1980’s U.S. Supreme Court case that involved televangelist Jerry Falwell versus Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt, in which Davis said the ruling cited, “the important free flow of ideas,” and “individual expression of ideas free from government imposed sanction.”
Mayor Joe Pat Hatem reiterated his stance that a social media policy would not impact free speech, and only would serve as a way to present a unifying voice when it comes to city business. Hatem said aldermen are free to have a personal social media account, but it should be separate from the City of Southport.
“Part of it was just making sure that, as elected officials, that there are times when someone is speaking or posting, it has to be separated out that they’re speaking as an individual and not as the elected official,” said Hatem. “I think that was part of it ... as to who can speak for the city.
“You have six different aldermen, saying six different things. Does that confuse the public? It might.”
Davis said all of that could be accomplished through the city’s ethics policy as to whether an official is speaking as a public representative or private citizen.
In other business:
• At Thursday’s aldermen meeting, City Manager Bonnie Therrien will present a 2023-24 fiscal year budget summary to the board. Aldermen began budget deliberations on May 1 after hearing proposals from city department heads.
• Southport Police Chief Todd Coring, Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew and Therrien will discuss the off-duty management of the police, fire and EMS departments amidst a rise in requests for service from local nonprofits and businesses.
• The meeting agenda also includes updates on three ongoing city projects: Oakton preliminary plat, Price’s Creek Townhomes preliminary plat, and Osprey Landing Phases 1 and 2 final plat.