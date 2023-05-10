Southport City Attorney Brady Herman is expected to address a possible social media policy for staff and public officials during Thursday’s board of aldermen meeting. 

During the board’s May 5 agenda workshop, the use of social media was discussed again by the city, with little having changed since the last time they spoke on the topic a month ago. Some of the same issues raised by aldermen on April 11 resurfaced last week, including whether a social media policy was even needed.  