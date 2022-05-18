Two energy companies have apparently won the competitive process to lease more than 110,000 acres in the Atlantic Ocean for development of wind energy turbines, the federal government announced May 11.
Total Energy Renewables USA bid $160-million for part of the area collectively known as Wilmington East. Duke Energy Renewables bid $155-million for the other portion of the area, located about 20 miles from Bald Head Island.
Results show voters selected four county-only candidates for the upcoming general election, along with two others whose constituents span county lines.
Results posted by the state and local boards of elections also represent unofficial totals, which will be canvassed later in the week. That said, the unofficial Republican winners were, based on all 27 county precincts reporting just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday:
For clerk of court, Katie Madon was leading with 53-percent of the vote, trailed by Kathryn Adams with 39-percent. Tony Street garnered 8-percent of the votes. Vote totals were Madon 7,703, Adams 5,688 and Street 1,213.
In the District 5 Board of Education, Steve Gainey won with 47-percent and Randy Fennell came in a very close second with 45-percent. William Woodburn garnered 7-percent of the votes. Vote totals were Gainey 6,379, Fennell 6,088 and Woodburn 988.
Board of Education District 3 Robin Moffitt won with 63-percent of the vote. Todd Coring received 37-percent. Vote totals were Moffitt 9,171 and Coring 5,159.
For County Commission District 2, incumbent Marty Cooke won with 45-percent of the vote, David Robinson received 31-percent and Art Dornfeld captured 24-percent of the votes. Vote totals were Cooke 6,211, Robinson 4,139 and Dornfeld 3,513.
For Judge Seat 2 of the 13th Judicial District, Bryan Wilson won with 53-percent of the vote, leading Preston Hilton, with 47-percent. Vote totals were Wilson 6,979 and Hilton 6,298.
Officials reported that 18,831 of the 121,109 registered voters in Brunswick County cast ballots in the primary, which amounts to a turnout of 16-percent. The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Collectively, the areas have the potential to generate 1.3-gigawatts of energy, which is enough to power about 500,000 homes.
These locations were vetted during a years-long process that included analysis of wind frequency and strength, sea depth and geology, environmental, shipping and military concerns, and proximity to the larger power grid.
Another area already under lease is off of Kitty Hawk in the Outer Banks.
“The announcement of two provisional lease winners increases the opportunity for economic development to support the offshore wind industry and across the East Coast,” said Katherine Kollins of the Southeastern Wind Coalition, in a prepared statement. “With 55 companies already involved in the land-based wind supply chain, North Carolina is well-positioned to take advantage of this once-in-a-generation economic opportunity.”
She added that the announcement would help move forward plans by state government to create 2.8-gigawatts of offshore energy by 2030.
The hard work now will be for the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to work out the details of the leases with the respective companies before July 1, the drop-dead date established for future offshore wind leases imposed by former President Donald Trump.
In a related development, Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposed budget includes $20-million to upgrade port facilities at Morehead City for servicing the wind and automotive industries.