Oak Island Town Council Meeting

Oak Island Town Council regular meeting, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

In what amounted to a unanimous vote, Oak Island Town Council agreed during its Tuesday, November 8, meeting to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for companies to manage and charge for paid parking in beach areas.

The decision came after more than a dozen residents and business owners protested either the concept in general or the idea that residents might have to pay to park at the beach where they live.

Tags

Recommended for you