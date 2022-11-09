In what amounted to a unanimous vote, Oak Island Town Council agreed during its Tuesday, November 8, meeting to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for companies to manage and charge for paid parking in beach areas.
The decision came after more than a dozen residents and business owners protested either the concept in general or the idea that residents might have to pay to park at the beach where they live.
Putting out the RFP does not obligate the town, but it does represent a significant step toward resolving a contentious issue that has haunted council for at least a decade. Previous attempts have either fizzled or were done and reversed by council.
Public sentiment, as evidenced by the hearing section, was either completely and firmly against paid parking, or insistent that local property owners and residents should not have to pay. A couple of speakers acknowledged that the town should charge a nominal fee for annual passes.
“We need a plan because we’re growing,” said Mayor Pro Tem John Bach. “This is the beginning of the first step.”
Bach and other members of council responded positively to the idea of minimizing fees for residents. They also asked staff to consider ways to increase “town-only” spaces.
Bach added that a good policy could increase value for residents, and that council is free to reject the RFPs or go in another direction. “We can’t ignore the problems,” Bach said. “We did that for years with beach renourishment.”
Mayor Liz White called parking considerations “a thoughtful process,” that was well-structured.
Council member Bill Craft said he feared paid parking would create more problems than solutions. Council member Mark Martin said he wanted more precise numbers concerning fees.
The vote was 4-1, with Craft abstaining. Abstentions without prior recusal (such as a financial conflict) are not allowed under state law or council’s rules of procedure, therefore Craft’s vote was officially recorded as a “yes.”
Council opted to push back its timetable for a future decision. Staff agreed to change the due date for RFPs from later this month to December 13, and to have council discussions during the annual budget retreat in January 2023.
The decision was the highlight of a meeting that lasted 12 minutes short of five hours, and also included a lengthy closed session to discuss personnel.
Council, in part, voted to fund a campaign to eliminate plastic drinking straws, a new leaf and yard debris truck, maintaining a seasonal ban on electric bikes on the beach, and asking the state for authority to charge for parking in certain rights-of-ways.