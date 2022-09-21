CAMA site plan for kayak launch

Rendering of the CAMA site plan for the Southport kayak launch at West West Street.

Southport’s first kayak launch moved a step closer to becoming a reality last Friday. 

The Southport Board of Aldermen held a special meeting at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall on Sept. 16 to formally vote on a CAMA grant application that, if approved, would provide a majority of the funding for a new kayak launch at the end of West West Street. Aldermen unanimously approved the grant application, sending the documents to Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to be signed before a Sept. 19 deadline.