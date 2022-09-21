Southport’s first kayak launch moved a step closer to becoming a reality last Friday.
The Southport Board of Aldermen held a special meeting at the Indian Trail Meeting Hall on Sept. 16 to formally vote on a CAMA grant application that, if approved, would provide a majority of the funding for a new kayak launch at the end of West West Street. Aldermen unanimously approved the grant application, sending the documents to Mayor Joe Pat Hatem to be signed before a Sept. 19 deadline.
“I think this is a shining moment for the city,” Hatem said after signing the grant. “This is such a long time coming. I think our citizens and our tourists are going to love this.”
Acquiring permits
Southport Parks & Recreation Director Heather Hemphill started the meeting with a briefing of the grant application and what the city would have to contribute if CAMA approves it. Southport applied for a $150,000 grant that comes with a required 25% match from the city totaling $38,000.
Morningstar Marinas, the new owners of the former Southport Marina, have pledged to uphold a previous commitment of $25,000 to go towards a public access kayak launch along their property line leading to the water at the end of West West Street. The city would be responsible for the remaining $13,000.
“That’s our goal, to provide the first (American with Disabilities Act)-compliant kayak launch in Southport,” said Hemphill. “The city deserves to have this amenity.”
Hemphill said that if the grant is approved, the city is going to pay $13,000 for a $188,000 kayak launch.
“We’re in pretty good shape, and I’m excited to see it completed,” she said.
The city should know one or the other by the end of November, Hemphill said. CAMA is an entity of the Division of Coastal Management, the government agency that will review the permits, and should CAMA approve the grant Hemphill said the process will take some time before the public is putting kayaks in the water. Acquiring all the proper permits could take 18 months, but with the grant coming from CAMA, the process could be expedited, said Hemphill.
“It’s not going to take that long to build it, but it may take that long with the permitting process,” Hemphill told the aldermen. “Once we get that permit, we’re rolling … it won’t take long at all.”
Morningstar working
The public and the city have expressed interest in a kayak launch for several years, but the recent sale of the marina and a new construction project at the end of West West Street left the project facing an uncertain future.
Eric King, general manager of Morningstar Marinas, spoke to aldermen at their Sept. 8 monthly meeting and dispelled any doubt regarding the commitment made by previous owners to provide the city an easement on the property for a kayak launch, as well as the committed $25,000 and five dedicated parking spots. Morningstar Marinas officially closed on the purchase June 1.
“I know there have been questions on the board and I’ll tell you that, from the Morningstar side, I’ll assure you that you will have $25,000 when we get ready to build this thing,” said King. “Morningstar wants to be a part of that. We want to get involved in the plans and see if we can help and see what we can do to contribute. We want to blend in with this community and see this come to life.”
King said he had spoken with Hatem about a possible partnership with the city to install bathrooms near the launch. Morningstar would build a new restroom facility and turn it over to the city. King also said Morningstar would like to partner with Southport to address dredging, and also that Morningstar is looking into creating a living shoreline to help with erosion.
“It’s going to be a nice place,” King said of the kayak launch. “I think it’s going to be a big hit, and we’ve got a lot of people talking about it.”
Local business owner Emma Thomas attended the public meeting and applauded the effort put forth by the city to bring a kayak launch to Southport. "The area is a beautiful place that the community should be able to explore and enjoy," she said.
“It’s going to be wonderful,” said Thomas. “This is a wonderful opportunity to get folks out on the water and to be in nature with opportunities for kayaking in an area that has limited concerns …
“It’s going to be a great step for the community to have this access point and it’s an incredible place to just be in nature.”
Behind the scenes
Hatem credited Hemphill and city staff for all the work they did to bring the grant to him for a signature, comparing the efforts of city employees to icebergs in that the public only sees the tip when there is a lot more under the water.
“That’s what I want people to realize: you set your goal and then you have to work towards it,” Hatem said. “The work being done behind the scenes is what’s important: the day-to-day work being done in city hall that finally comes to fruition. It takes time, it really does.”
A rendering of the project provided by Hemphill showed an easement path starting at the end of West West Street that turns into a boardwalk through the wetlands down to the water. The plans also includes a floating dock, sun deck and picnic area.