Election 2022

By an overwhelming majority, Boiling Spring Lakes residents approved a $20-million bond referendum on Tuesday’s ballot that will allow the city to fully finance its $56.8-million dam reconstruction project.

Unofficial precinct results show 1,703 (64.90%) voters approved the bond while 921 (35.10%) voted against it, passage by an almost 2-1 margin. After receiving federal and state grants totaling $51.8 million, the city only needed to borrow up to $5 million to close the funding gap, but it was too late to change the amount requested on the already printed ballots.