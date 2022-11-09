By an overwhelming majority, Boiling Spring Lakes residents approved a $20-million bond referendum on Tuesday’s ballot that will allow the city to fully finance its $56.8-million dam reconstruction project.
Unofficial precinct results show 1,703 (64.90%) voters approved the bond while 921 (35.10%) voted against it, passage by an almost 2-1 margin. After receiving federal and state grants totaling $51.8 million, the city only needed to borrow up to $5 million to close the funding gap, but it was too late to change the amount requested on the already printed ballots.
Voters showed they trust city officials with the bond issue to rebuild four dams destroyed by Hurricane Florence in 2018, a disaster that has left Big Lake and others drained for the past four years. Dam construction is set to begin in early 2023 and be completed by March 2026.
Republicans were victorious in contested county races for board of education, District Court judge seats and State House, with all precincts reporting:
School board District 3: Robin Moffitt (R) 45,884 to William (Bill) Flythe (D) 24,927
School board District 5: Steve Gainey (R) 45,380 to Cameron D. Hankins (D) 25,471
District Court Judge Seat 2: Bryan Wilson (R) 45,432 to Quintin McGee (D) 25,960
N.C. House District 17: Frank Iler (R) 27,797 to Eric Terashima (D) 16,752.
Incumbent U.S. District 7 Congressman David Rouzer (R) defeated challenger Charles Graham (D) 159,982 (57.83%) to 116,640 (42.17%).