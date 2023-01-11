King Memorial March

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March, like this one in 2020, is returning for the 2023 celebration this Sunday.

 

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March is returning to Southport this weekend. 

The Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of Southport is celebrating its 29th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 15, with the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March. The committee hasn’t met since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chairman Rhonda Davis is excited to bring the cherished event back to Southport, even if it’s a little scaled down from previous years.  