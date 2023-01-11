The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March is returning to Southport this weekend.
The Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of Southport is celebrating its 29th anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 15, with the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March. The committee hasn’t met since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chairman Rhonda Davis is excited to bring the cherished event back to Southport, even if it’s a little scaled down from previous years.
“We need to start some place, and this is a good start,” Davis said. “I just felt we should go ahead and do this and next year we’ll come back big.
“The march is a symbol.”
The march is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the front entrance of Southport Fire Department Headquarters, located at 1011 N. Howe St. Golf carts are welcome to participate in the march this year.
In the event of inclement weather, the march will take place inside the fire station. Brunswick County native Acquinetta Beatty will lead a short program beginning at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the fire station following the march.
Davis said that hopefully next year the committee can host the annual Walter Welsh breakfast.
“My goal is to get back to that, and some other things that we will put in place,” Davis said. “Let’s start here.”