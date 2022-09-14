Oak Island Town Council has approved changes to the tree ordinance, plans for rebuilding the skate park and tentative plans for expanding and rebuilding the town’s recreation center.
Council was considering concepts for paid beach parking and rules regarding large houses at press time. Updated stories will be available on The State Port Pilot website.
Members OK’d minor tweaks to the side yard setback rules for residential areas that will limit equipment such as heat pumps from intruding past existing limits. Some builders have constructed platforms within the code, then installed HVAC units that protrude beyond the platform. The change makes it clear the practice is not allowed.
Council adopted a change recommended by the planning board to encourage preservation and planting of trees in front yards. It does not change the required minimum number of trees but does require at least one tree per 25-feet of frontage in front yards. For most single lots, that equates to at least two trees in the front yard.
Town Planner Matt Kirkland said he expected to gather more specific recommendations from the Environmental Advisory Committee during an ongoing audit of the unified development ordinance. Council Member Mark Martin asked if there is a plan to deal with the Bradford pears the town planted in the right of way. The species is considered invasive and not a desirable tree for landscaping.
Mayor Liz White said that in the future, she’d like to see greater incentives for saving existing trees and more harsh penalties for violators. Council Member Sheila Bell also suggested that the town’s “Smart Yard” incentive be better promoted and encouraged by future ordinances. It suggests best management practices, such as swales, rain gardens and landscaping that traps and filters stormwater.
Recreation Director Heather O’Brien reported that the town has final plans for reconstruction of the Kevin Bell Skate Park, next to the Water Rescue headquarters. Work will begin in October and is expected to finish by March 2023. She also said the first phase of improvements to the recreation center would begin in January 2023. Plans are to add a walkway to a 6,400-square-foot addition in the area where there are currently outdoor basketball courts.
The addition will include an indoor, scaled-down basketball court, storage and a catering kitchen.