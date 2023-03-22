Boardwalk Place

Council imposed conditions on the permit for Boardwalk Place at Oak Island, including that the final construction should look like the renderings submitted.

 

 adstewart2

After two meetings and more than eight hours of testimony and discussion, Oak Island Town Council unanimously agreed March 20 to a special use permit for a 106-room hotel in a community business zone off East Dolphin Drive, just east of the Elks Lodge.

Some neighbors complained the project would add too much traffic to the neighborhood. Others questioned plans for a separate pump station that would handle 32,000 gallons of sewage a day, on average.