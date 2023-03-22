After two meetings and more than eight hours of testimony and discussion, Oak Island Town Council unanimously agreed March 20 to a special use permit for a 106-room hotel in a community business zone off East Dolphin Drive, just east of the Elks Lodge.
Some neighbors complained the project would add too much traffic to the neighborhood. Others questioned plans for a separate pump station that would handle 32,000 gallons of sewage a day, on average.
An engineer who did a traffic impact analysis - not required for such a project - concluded it would have no significant impact on the neighborhood.
One resident asked to speak about potential impacts to neighboring Davis Canal, but was ruled to not have standing in the quasi-judicial hearing.
Attorney Grady Richardson, representing the developers, insisted Boardwalk Place would have less impact than a supermarket such as Publix, which is allowed by right and requires no permit from council. He said it would have less traffic impact than nearby Ocean Crest Pier. The point of Monday’s hearing was to allow council to deny the project or allow it with conditions.
Richardson outlined the general plans, which call for ground-level parking beneath a two-story hotel with a pool, outdoor bar, two restaurants, two retail spaces, a splash pad and a boardwalk ringing the marsh and wetlands on the north end of the property. He said he expected most guests would walk two blocks to the beach and enjoy the amenities on the property. The site is also near the only convenience store on the west side of the island.
The height and appearance of the hotel will be in conformity with the neighbor, Richardson said.
Developers stated they were financing the project but that it’s being constructed to the standards used by Hilton Garden Inns.
Developers agreed to build East Third Street, now an unimproved right of way. The stated they would build sidewalks and add 19 public parking spaces (subject to the town’s usual fees for beach area parking).
The boardwalk and splash pad will be open to the public, they stated. Non-guests may also patronize the restaurants, they said.
Council imposed conditions on the permit, including that the final construction should look like the renderings submitted. Developers agreed to pay for a pedestrian crosswalk at East Dolphin Drive and Middleton Avenue, less than three blocks to the west. They also agreed to annual inspections of the boardwalk.
Mini-golf
In other business, council asked Rafi Adi for more details on a plan for a mini-golf course off SE 58th Street behind the Beach Life store. Adi owns Beach Life and several smaller, nearby stores. The proposed mini-golf course would be on 2.5-acres of vacant land, which, he said, would provide ample room for the amusement and for parking. Council asked for more information on the special use permit regarding noise, lighting and vehicular access. The applicant agreed to recessing the hearing until May 9.