To the Editor:I'm sure that there were many acts of kindness/help from neighbors and strangers during and after storm Ian. The mailbox at my house was loose anyway, but the storm wind blew it down on the ground.A nice couple – Eric and Jenn – came by and after getting his tools and screws, put the mailbox back on the post. I thank them again for their help and kindness. I also want to thank Robert and Jeanne Potter again for repainting the Southport High School bell at the post office.Robin Greene PotterSouthport