Right now, 11-year-old Joseph Pierce is on a roll.
Athletes refer to Joseph’s recent string of success as being “in the zone.” His mother, Tish Pierce, calls it “finding his groove.” Whatever you want to call it, the fact of the matter is that Joseph is winning.
Joseph started his winning streak when he won his school’s free-throw shooting contest in November which earned him a spot in The Brunswick County Elks Hoop Shoot county competition. That contest took place Dec. 10 at Shallotte Middle School where he prevailed yet again. Next, Joseph moved on to the state regional free throw shooting championships in Morehead City on Jan. 21, confident he could continue his hot streak.
Joseph had to shoot 10 free throws in the first round and 15 more in the final round. He made 22 of 25 shots, which made him the winner of the regional championship.
“It felt really good,” said Joseph. “I just think it’s fun, and I really enjoy it.”
He’s not new to the game: Joseph said he picked up the game in kindergarten, and from then on he has always had a ball within reach.
“We can’t go to a store without this boy having a basketball,” said his mom. “I’ll go to get juice and look around, and he’s got a basketball or some other ball in his hand.”
Joseph’s recent string of success is more than a stroke of luck: it’s the result of a lot of hard work. He starts most days getting a few shots in before school and can often be found shooting at one of three baskets at home.
“When I get home, my parents let me go outside to practice on the goal outside,” Joseph said. “I get up a lot of shots a day.”
Basketball wasn’t Joseph’s first choice of sports but Tish, having played the game herself, nudged him in that direction.
“It’s a family tradition,” said his proud mom.
Joseph also excels at baseball: he pitched for Southport’s Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division II all-star team that advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament in Dunn last summer. Southport eventually lost to Mount Holly, 19-18, in the Final Four.
When he’s not practicing free throws, Joseph enjoys video games and playing catch with his father, Brett Pierce, who also grew up in Southport. Like his son, Brett played several sports as a kid and cherishes the chance to see his son succeed.
“When I was growing up here in town, I always enjoyed it,” Brett said. “I played every sport, and he isn’t far behind. It’s a little surreal now seeing my son following in those footsteps.”
Joseph is waiting to find out the a date of the free throw state championships that will be held in Greensboro. He’s says he’s “excited for the opportunity to compete against the best.”
As his mother would say, Joseph has found his groove.