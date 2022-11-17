Students in the South Brunswick High School (SBHS) drama program are getting ready to deliver a modern take on a classic story.
“Alice in Wonderland” is a timeless tale children around the world have either read, heard or watched for generations. Tumbling down the rabbit hole has turned into a childhood rite of passage over the years and many versions of Alice's adventures in Wonderland have been told in one way or another.
“Alice@Wonderland” - the adaptation the students have been rehearsing - is one where the main character falls asleep at a table outside Starbucks and has the 80s hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley as her ringtone. Famous characters like the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter are depicted in familiar fashions, but audiences are sure to recognize the differences in this 21st century interpretation.
“I read at least a dozen different versions of Alice in Wonderland and this is one I liked best,” said SBHS Drama Instructor Rosina Whitfield. “It keeps the story intact, but it has modern twists. This one struck a good balance. It has some humor in it and still has the familiar characters.”
Whitfield came to SBHS at the end of last year and rejuvenated a dormant drama program. Whitfield previously served as a director at the Drama Center at City Arts in Greensboro and jumped at the chance to start up the school's drama program following a six-year hiatus.
“They asked if I wanted to start one,” Whitfield said. “I was happy to … I really love working with young people.”
Whitfield started up the program in January and went on to produce an award-winning version of “Beauty and the Beast.” For their second production, students voted on “Alice in Wonderland,” and have spent the past few weeks getting ready for opening night on Nov. 17.
“Some of these kids have never done a show before,” said Whitfield. “Rehearsal is my favorite part and getting to watch it all come together. It's so much fun to watch them grow. That's the real joy of it.”
Students are responsible for the show's entire production including set construction, lighting, sound, wardrobes and makeup. “Alice@Wonderland” will feature four shows from Nov. 17–20 with two different actresses playing the main character in alternating performances. Two dozen students make up the cast for the play and another 11 serve on the crew.
Senior Evianna Merriam, who plays Alice, moved to the area this year and decided to give the play a try, thinking she may land a small part in the production. Getting to play the lead was a big surprise.
“I've done theater for five years,” Merriam said. “I think this is a cool modern twist and I really like it. It's a weird interpretation, but it makes it a lot more fun.
She added that she has really enjoyed getting to know her castmates.
Sophomore Peyton Vice was a freshman when the drama program returned last year, and decided to check it out. She went on to land a role in “Beauty and the Beast“ and is excited to also play Alice in the upcoming show.
“I heard they were going to be doing plays, and all the fun they were planning to have with them,” said Vice. “I got to be one of the witches in the first play and it was amazing. I get to transform into a new character and play a new role and learn a new accent and dress up. It's just so much fun.”
The two actors will alternate performances over the show's four-day run, and the situation is working out well for both.
“We work together,” said Vice. “During rehearsal, she'll do a scene and I'll do a scene, and we practice with each other and we talk all the time. We run scenes with each other, and sometimes she'll do something on stage I really like and I'll try to copy her.”
Senior Alex Gilland, one of the more experienced cast members on set, is tasked with bringing the iconic Mad Hatter to life. People have compared his interpretation of the character to Johnny Depp's, but since he hasn't seen Disney's 2010 Alice in Wonderland, Gilland isn't so sure.
“He likes to make jokes and I relate with him on that level,” said Gilland of the character. “I feel like the original characters stay true to how they were originally written. The only real modern part of the play is the modernization of Alice.”
“Alice@Wonderland” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 and 3 p.m. on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the school, located at 280 Cougar Drive. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.