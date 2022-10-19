WILMINGTON — Laney on its Homecoming Night defeated South Brunswick 45-0 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday in Wilmington.
The Cougars had three turnovers — a fumble at the goal line and two interceptions — in its final game this season against 4A competition.
Laney is 3-2 in the conference, 5-3 overall. South, 1-4 in the conference and 4-4 overall, finishes its conference season with a game Friday at North Brunswick and a home game the following Friday against West Brunswick. North is 4-1 in the conference, 7-1 overall. Last Friday the Scorpions defeated West Brunswick 50-15.
In the game between Laney and South Brunswick, each team missed field goals on their first possessions.
The Buccaneers scored on their second possession on a 40-yard pass.
The Cougars’ ensuing possession ended in an interception. The Buccaneers advanced to the 28 before missing a field goal.
South’s next possession ended in a punt and Laney began its possession at midfield. Despite two holding penalties in the series, Laney scored on a 5-yard run with 6:44 left in the half.
South’s Antwan Thompson returned the ensuing kickoff See Cougars, to the Laney 19. From the 12, South was unable to convert a field goal. On the change of possession, Laney completed a 52-yard pass to the Cougar 28 and eventually scored on a 33-yard field goal, taking a 17-0 lead with 3:08 left in the half.
The Cougars began their ensuing possession at their 33. Runs of 43 and 15 yards by quarterback Jameson Prince helped give South possession at the Laney 8. On third-and-1 from the 2, the Cougars botched the exchange in the pistol formation. Laney recovered the fumble with 31.3 seconds left in the half.
Laney punted on its first possession in the third quarter and then scored on its next four possessions. A 10-yard pass gave Laney a 24-0 lead with 2:22 left in the quarter. An interception led to a possession in which the Bucs scored on a short run with 11.6 seconds left in the quarter.
Laney scored in the fourth quarter on a 42- yard pass with 10:57 left and on a short run with 3:03 left.
Of South’s 10 full possessions, four ended in punts, two in interceptions, two on missed field goals, one on downs and one on a fumble.