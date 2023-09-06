None of us would have believed it a week ago, but we enjoyed an absolutely beautiful Labor Day weekend. The combination of sunny skies, lighter winds, lower temperatures and lower humidity was the perfect chamber of commerce weather to follow a visit from Tropical Storm Idalia and celebrate the holiday. It doesn’t get any better. I hope everyone enjoyed it.
I talked to a surprising number of people who referred to Tropical Storm Idalia as a dud. Please don’t think that way. Most of us were fortunate to have little or no damage, but we dodged a bullet – it wasn’t a dud. The damage locally wasn’t widespread, but several families and businesses had serious losses.
The damage at Four Paws Veterinary Hospital was some of the most obvious. They lost their roof and sustained serious damage inside from the rain that came through after it. We’re thinking about them and hoping they can get back going soon. We’re also thinking about the animals and families they cared for and will not be able to tend to for a while. Overall, we were lucky, but there were damages.
We’re entering the traditional peak of hurricane season and the tropics continue spitting out systems to concern us. There are four on the map now, with another set to move off the African Coast before this hits the newsstands. Tropical Storm Gert reformed, but is expected to move generally north across open ocean and dissipate. Keep in mind it’s already done that once. Tropical Storm Katia was downgraded to a tropical depression and isn’t forecast to move much from its position several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.
One of the tropical waves is over the Cabo Verde Islands at our deadline and is forecast to move into open ocean with a low probability of further strengthening. The path of the one just emerging from the African Coast wasn’t speculated on at our deadline, except to say that conditions are favorable for it to strengthen as it moves over water. However, there is a lowrider system that is expected to become a Tropical Depression in a few days as it reaches the Caribbean late this week and has favorable conditions to strengthen more.
The National Hurricane Center (www.nhc.noaa.gov) believes this last system may be the next one to worry about. If it continues strengthening and only has minor interaction with the Caribbean Islands, it could develop into a major hurricane that reaches the U.S. mainland in either the Gulf of Mexico or along the Atlantic Seaboard early next week. The current models show it staying in the Atlantic. Mike’s Weather Page (www.spaghettimodels.com) will be updating the potential tracks indicated by the models as they update.
The couple of really cool mornings and cooler days we enjoyed over the weekend usually come in August, but, like so much else, they were running a little late this year. Some folks call this false fall, but it happens every year and I simply take it as a reminder that fall will be arriving soon. This year fall arrives at 2:50 a.m. on September 23. That’s only two weeks and three days. Even if the weather doesn’t shift enough to tell, it’s a landmark day for the year.
Hopefully everyone enjoyed the cooler weather over Labor Day weekend. The forecast is for warming again and we’ll be back in the 90s by the time this is read. We are supposed to drop into the 80s for the weekend, but there are thunderstorms in the weekend forecast too. Nothing is shaping up to be a rainout, but around ¼ inch is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
We first mentioned there would be two N.C. flounder seasons a couple of weeks ago. At that time, we thought it might be a mistake and the two agencies that set fishing regulations in N.C. waters would work things out and adjust to a single unified season. That didn’t happen and the Wildlife Resources Commission flounder season in Inland (and Joint) Waters opened on Friday. We’ve received a fair number of calls, emails and texts asking for more information, so that will be laid out in its own subheading below.
While mentioning weird things with fishing regulations, be prepared to deal with the first-ever season closure for mullets in N.C. The 2023 mullet season will close on November 7 north of the Highway 58 bridge from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle and on November 10, south of this bridge. The season will be closed through December 31 in both areas.
One of the stipulations of this closure is that even fishermen using mullet for bait, will not be allowed to have N.C. caught mullet on their boats during the closed season. That’s right, even if you caught and froze them when the season was open, no N.C. caught mullet may be used for bait while the season is closed. They also may not be sold in bait shops, seafood markets or served in restaurants.
All mullet used for bait or sold to be eaten must be accompanied by a sales receipt that allows the mullet to be traced and shown that it was caught out of state. This includes finger mullet (live or dead), select mullet bait fillets, mullet bait chunks and whole or cleaned mullet. More information is available at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/striped-mullet/striped-mullet-fmp-amendment-1-supplement.
Don’t miss your opportunity to comment to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) regarding North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries’ request for an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) that allows the taking of sea turtles and sturgeon, while fishing with gill nets. Sea turtles and sturgeon are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the ITP is to allow disturbing them, up to killing some of them. The 30-day public comment period on the NMFS Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the effects of issuing an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) to exempt the two species opened on August 10.
Public comments on the Incidental Take Permit may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2023-0098] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. For more commenting instructions, please visit https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-17170/environmental-assessments-availability-etc-effects-of-issuing-an-incidental-take-permit-no-27106. More information is below.
As fall approaches, hunting seasons will open. The seasons for resident Canada geese, dove and marsh hens (rails) opened last weekend and the archery season for deer opens this Saturday, September 9. An early season for teal (ducks) will open several weeks, with more seasons opening as we move into and through October.
We hope everyone is finding some time that coincides with nice weather and calm sea conditions to go fishing. Reports are that fishing in pretty good in many places. Scales and Tales always welcomes pictures and fishing reports from readers. If you had a great fishing trip and or have a picture of a fish that makes you smile, send the picture and some details on the trip. Send them to sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. We look forward to highlighting outstanding reader catches.
The Fishing Report
We didn’t receive much for pictures of the past week’s catch, but were told that folks were catching fish. We heard brags about catches, but didn’t see pictures. Unlike with our friends, who we tell it didn’t happen if there isn’t a picture, we believe the good catches happened and folks were too busy, happy or whatever to take and send pictures.
We’ll start with the Inshore Waters flounder catch. We didn’t have wholesale reports of fishermen visiting the waters that opened Friday for flounder fishing, but there were a few. Several folks said they caught their limits and several said they caught a couple for a fresh flounder dinner. If you are going to chase flatfish during this season, be sure to check the maps and be sure you’re in the appropriate waters. There is another week to this season and then the Coastal Waters flounder season will open on September 15.
Speckled trout, red drum and black drum continue to bite inside the inlets. The rain and runoff from Tropical Storm Idalia had dropped the water temp a couple of degrees, but it hasn’t noticeably affected the fishing. Several fishermen said they thought the fish might actually be a little more aggressive. They have been hitting a mixture of live baits, dead baits and lures.
Red drum often feed in shallow water, sometimes only a foot or two deep. Speckled trout and black drum will join them in the early mornings, but typically move to nearby deeper water as the sun rises overhead. Occasionally they will join red drum in the shallows again in the very late afternoon, looking for a snack before dark. There have been some surprisingly good trout catches after dark in the past week or so.
Sometimes trout and drum can be difficult to locate, but the places to check remain pretty much the same. Creek mouths are at the top of most fisherman’s list. Most consider the falling tide to be the better time to fish, but the rising tide produces also. Fish have to swim up the creeks to be there to swim out as the tide falls. Points, especially those with oyster rocks extending out, oyster rocks and sand or mud bars in the marsh and creeks are also places that should be checked.
Some fishermen have been doing well catching sheepshead. They aren’t just catching numbers of fish, but they’re catching some big ones too. This fishery is growing enough that most area tackle shops are stocking sandfiddlers for sheepshead bait. Both drum and trout will also eat sandfiddlers. Sheepshead will occasionally hold over bottom structure, but generally prefer vertical structure like pilings, bulkheads, bridge abutments and such.
Tripletail and ladyfish are summer visitors to the lower Cape Fear River and are hard fighters and fun to catch. Tripletail are also excellent table fare. They will hit lures some, but readily attack live baits. Ladyfish may be anywhere in the marsh and creeks and are often found feeding with trout. There were a couple of reports of ladyfish in the surf this week.
Tripletail are primarily caught in the lower Cape Fear River, but are occasionally caught in the ocean. The N.C. state record tripletail weighed 27 pounds and was caught from Ocean Crest Pier by Thomas Cutler. Tripletail like shade and are often found lurking around buoys, day markers, range light platforms and even under crab pot floats. Sometimes they can be seen on the surface or just below. Experienced tripletail fishermen suggest not casting directly to a seen tripletail, but casting either upwind or upcurrent and letting the bait drift in to them. They can be very spooky.
There have been tarpon along the ocean beaches, around Frying Pan Shoals and even entering the lower Cape Fear River. Tarpon fishermen are notoriously tight-lipped about where they are finding the big silver fish. Several places to try are around Shellbed Island, in the sloughs that cross Frying Pan Shoals close to Bald Head Island and around the nearshore artificial reefs. They will hit dead baits and live baits. Pogies, mullet and spots are all good tarpon baits and they will occasionally hit others.
Surf and pier fishing has been spotty at times, but there are ongoing catches. King fishermen on the pier ends have been watching baits more than catching, but there have been a couple of kings caught, plus some large Spanish macks and more sharks than anyone wants. There have been schools of smaller Spanish macks and bluefish patrolling the beach from just beyond the breakers to out a ways and when they come by the piers, they hit Got-Cha Jigs and other small shiny lures. If you’re buying jigs for Spanish and blues, the ones with gold hooks are usually worth the slightly higher cost.
Several days last week were good for catching speckled trout from the piers. They like live shrimp, but will hit live minnows, just not as well, and also hit some lures. The hot setup is to fish the live bait about two feet above the bottom. If the bait gets too close to the bottom, it will be eaten by one of the many bait thieves. Most fishermen suspend the bait under a float, but some use a rig that looks a lot like a dropshot rig and is locally called a sidewinder rig.
Bottom bouncers on the pier and surf fishermen are catching a mixture of fish that includes pompano, whiting, black drum, croakers, spots, red drum, trout, small sharks, skates and rays. It isn’t frantic fishing, but it sure beats sitting inside. Shrimp, alive or dead, are good baits, but are subject to the bait thieves and will need to be replaced often. Pieces of cut bait, usually mullet, generally last a bit longer, but don’t draw as many strikes from the desired fish. Some fishermen check the beach and catch their own sand fleas (mole crabs) for bait. These are excellent baits for pompano and whiting and other fish hit them pretty well too.
Fishing farther offshore is good too. There are some general fish, including Spanish macks, bluefish, king mackerel, sheepshead, spadefish and even a few scattered large red drum and tarpon at the nearshore artificial reefs, the Hot Hole and assorted not-so-secret wrecks along the beach. There are flounder too, but the flounder season for the ocean doesn’t open until September 15. Bottom bouncing with live baits, and chunks of dead baits will catch many of these fish. For Spanish macks and king macks, trolling or floating live baits behind the boat usually work best. Don’t be surprised if a tarpon or large red drum grabs a live bait intended for a king.
King mackerel fishing continues from this point out to 75 feet of water or so, with the best action coming between 50 and 65 feet. Most fishermen are slow trolling live baits, but kings will also hit dead baits and a few lures. Pogies are the easiest bait to gather, but many tournament fishermen prefer bluefish.
Offshore bottom fishing has been good all summer and never really slowed. Beginning at around 65 feet deep, the black sea bass action is on fire at most rocks, wrecks and reefs. However, many of them are just a little short to invite home for dinner, so there are a lot of throwbacks. There are also grunts and a few porgys and amberjacks in this shallower water.
The bottom bouncing bite seems to really turn on somewhere around 100-125 feet deep. This is when grouper, beeliners, triggerfish, African pompano and more begin to show in the catch and this improves as the water gets deeper. Offshore bottom fish are usually hungry and ready to eat. Chunks of cut bait, squid, octopus, pogies, live pinfish, live pogies and live or dead cigar minnows will usually attract enough attention to keep a rod bent. Some fishermen prefer to fish with jigs and also do well, plus occasionally get a surprise strike from a tuna, wahoo or king.
September is when Gulf Stream and Continental Shelf trolling usually begin to pick back up after slowing during the heat of the summer. However, that slowdown didn’t happen this year like it often does. There have been good catches of wahoo, blackfin tuna and dolphin all spring and summer. This fishing usually begins to heat back up during September and we’re there now.
The larger waves created during the passing of Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia broke up many of the Gulf Stream weed and grass lines, but they should be reforming. The fish that patrol these lines for food should be hungry and biting well. There should also be offshore fish around any temperature breaks, color changes or rips that have reformed. Be sure to have at least one blue and white or blue and crystal and at least one yellow and green lure in your trolling spread when this far offshore. They are consistent producers.
Summer is nearing its end and fishing should be improving into the fall. Scales and Tales reports will appear weekly until Thanksgiving. Remember that we like to fill the page with pictures from readers and take a camera or have your phone ready. Send those pictures of you smiling wide and holding your latest catch to us at sports@stateportpilot.com or captjerry@captjerry.com. Include a few details of your catch and we’ll gladly share them with all our readers.
Flounder seasons
For 2023, North Carolina fishermen will have two flounder seasons. One is new and was established by the Wildlife Resources Commission and is for Inland and Joint Waters, while the other is the traditional season established by the Marine Fisheries Commission and is for Coastal and Joint Waters. There is no question regarding the separate season in Inland and Coastal Waters, but both agencies claim the responsibility to establish and enforce the flounder season in Joint Waters and say the other agency’s season and regulations aren’t valid in Joint Waters.
N.C. has three classifications of waters. Coastal Waters extend into the ocean for 3 miles and also include most of the sounds, larger rivers, Intracoastal Waterway and creeks close to the inlets. These are what are traditionally thought of as salt water. Inland Waters are the waters well up the rivers and beyond the sounds, plus many rivers and creeks. These are what are traditionally though of as fresh water. Joint Waters are mapped out and many times are the waters between Coastal Waters and Inland Waters. They may be fresh water when there has been an abundance of rain or salt water during times of drought, but are generally thought of as brackish waters and may contain fresh and salt water fish.
Fish do not respect these boundaries. If there is an abundance of food, salt water fish may venture into fresh water and fresh water fish may venture into salt water. Flounder are one of the most adaptable fish and are sometimes caught well up the rivers, like just below Lock and Dam Number 1 at Riegelwood. There are also flounder caught in Sutton Lake often enough it isn’t considered a fluke (pun intended). The flounder raised by the South Brunswick High School Aquaculture Class were raised in fresh water.
The Wildlife Resources Commission 2023 flounder season opened on September 1 in Inland (and Joint?) Waters and will continue through September 14. The minimum size is 15 inches and fishermen may keep up to four flounder per day. The Marine Fisheries Commission 2023 flounder season opens in Coastal (and Joint?) Waters on September 15 and will close on September 29. The minimum size is 15 inches and fishermen may keep a single flounder per day.
The concern is catching flounder legally in waters that the season is open and then transporting them through waters that the season isn’t open on the way home. This has not been legal in the past and a spokesman for the N.C. Marine Patrol said there would not be an exception for these flounder seasons.
So where are the waters that are currently open and where are the boundaries? Maps showing the boundaries of Coastal, Joint and Inland Waters for the Cape Fear area can be found at https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map27-v2/download for the lower Cape Fear River, https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map26/download for west of Southport through Holden Beach and https://www.deq.nc.gov/water-quality/coalition-program/maps/coastal-joint-inland/map24/download for the Cape Fear River from Snows Cut going upriver to Wilmington.
There isn’t much for Joint or Inland Waters in the Southport area. The exhaust side of the Duke Energy powerplant cooling canal is classified as Inland Waters, but there is no way to get into it. Orton Pond and its drain are also Inland Waters, but are pretty much private and unavailable. Heading west of Southport, there are a few creeks with Inland Waters off the Intracoastal Waterway and up the Lockwood Folly River.
Heading up the Cape Fear River from Snows Cut, there are numerous creeks on both sides of the river that become Inland Waters once inside their mouths. Town Creek is an example. This map also has Joint Waters. The Cape Fear River becomes Joint Waters once above the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and all of the Brunswick River is Joint Waters.
Surf fishing seminar
If you missed have missed the surf fishing classes offered by the Oak Island Recreation Department earlier this spring and summer, you’ll have to wait until September 15 and 16 for the next one and word from the Recreation Department is that it is filling fast. Space is limited so it would be wise to register for the class as soon as possible. If you have to miss the September class for any reason, it will be offered again in October, but that’s the last one planned for 2023. The classes are two parts; a short classroom session on Friday evening at the Oak Island Ocean Education Building, 4700 E. Oak Island Drive that is followed on Saturday, with an in-the-surf session whose time and location will be announced.
The instructor for the surf fishing classes is Capt. Ian Sands, an avid local surf fisherman. Participants will learn everything you needed to catch, clean and cook their catches. This two-day course, which is specifically tailored for Oak Island fishermen, will highlight the different fish in the Oak Island surf and discuss the right rig and bait for the fish you want to catch.
Some participants find the information about tackle and tactics to be just what they need to catch supper in the surf, while others find the section on cleaning and cooking their fish to be the highlight of the class. The bottom line is that by the end of the weekend participants will have a great basic understanding of fishing the surf and preparing a delicious meal from catch.
The remaining 2023 dates are: September 15-16 and October 13-14. For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/OKISurfFishing2021 or call 910-278-5518.
Military Appreciation Day
The 2023 version of Military Appreciation Day – Southport will be held this Saturday, September 9, from Dutchman Creek Park and Safe Harbor Marina. Fondly referred to as MAD by participants and volunteers, this event is to take active duty military fishing and then enjoy an afternoon cookout to show appreciation for their service. There is still time to volunteer as a captain to take some of the military attendees fishing or to help otherwise, like at registration, feeding the participants when they return and even helping to clean fish. Volunteer links are available at http://militaryappreciationday.net/mad-chapters-southport-nc and more information is available at http://militaryappreciationday.net.
Oak Island Peer Fishin’
The Oak Island Peer Fishing Festival, presented by Operation North State, will be held at Oak Island Pier October 23 to 27. This isn’t just a single day event, but covers Monday through Friday to allow more vets and wounded warriors to fit it into their schedules. Volunteers are needed to help with fishing, feeding and other aspects of this week. More information on the Peer Fishing Festival and volunteering is available by calling 336-764-5967, emailing mailbox@operationnorthstate.com and on the website at www.operationnorthstate.com/top-shelf-fishin-festivals.
Flounder citations
Fishermen seeking a NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament (citation program) certificate citation for their flounder catches during the North Carolina 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission recreational flounder season will be able to get them. Flounder citations, including release citations, are not available at other times of the year. The 2023 Marine Fisheries Commission recreational flounder season will run from September 15-29, with fishermen allowed to keep 1 flounder per day with a minimum total length of 15-inches. Those interested in obtaining a NC Saltwater Fishing Tournament certificate for their catch will qualify by donating the carcass of their catch to the NCDMF Carcass Collection Program. All legal size, donated flounder, with complete angler information will be rewarded with the limited-edition 2023 certificate!
NCDMF has set up five temporary freezer locations, in addition to the eleven established carcass collection locations available throughout the year. Fishermen must donate their flounder carcass at one of these locations and complete the carcass collection catch card. When cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.
Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught. Fishermen also will be asked for their names and addresses if they wish to receive a citation.
NCDMF biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex, if possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used to inform future flounder stock assessments. Learn more about what the division does with the carcasses on the Carcass Collection Program webpage at https://www.deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/hot-topics/flounder/flounder-carcass-collection?fbclid=IwAR3C862O9CFZVxXtrRAXXgMSLjVCos-nCyL5jr6364dD0NnZi6d8YNPQSmM.
Three of the temporary collection locations are in the area. They are: Wildlife Bait & Tackle, 4381 Fish Factory Rd SE, Southport; Holden Beach Marina, 3238 Pompano St SW, Supply; and Mad Kingz Tackle, Ocean Isle Beach. The other collection stations are listed at the link above.
Comment period
The 30-day public comment period on the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) of the effects of issuing an Incidental Take Permit (ITP) to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries opened on August 10 and will be closing soon. This is an opportunity for the public to express their opinion on whether or not this permit should be issued again. In a nutshell, it allows fishermen to catch and sometimes kill endangered sea turtles and sturgeon.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries submitted an Endangered Species Act Section 10 ITP application to the National Marine Fisheries Service Office of Protected Resources on Dec. 2, 2022. The ITP application and conservation plan was submitted to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill-net fishery. As issuing an ITP is a major federal action, NMFS must conduct a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis on the effects of issuing the ITP and publish the document summarizing this analysis. NMFS’ analysis is included in the draft EA, which was published in the Federal Register on August 10. The public comment period ends on Sept. 11.
The draft Environmental Assessment may be downloaded at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/action/incidental-take-permit-north-carolina-division-marine-fisheries-sea-turtles-and-sturgeon.
Public comments may be submitted electronically via the Federal eRulemaking Portal http://www.regulations.gov. Enter [NOAA-NMFS-2023-0098] in the search box. Click on the “Comment Now!” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments. For more commenting instructions, please visit https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2023-17170/environmental-assessments-availability-etc-effects-of-issuing-an-incidental-take-permit-no-27106.
Tournament Tidbits
There weren’t any tournaments over Labor Day weekend, but the fall tournaments begin this weekend. With some of the summer fish being so large, we’re expecting to highlight some really nice fish during the fall tournaments.