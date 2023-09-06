Military Appreciation Day

This scene from last year’s Military Appreciation Day shows plenty of fish and fellowship as volunteer boaters hosted troops for a relaxing day on the water. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday at Dutchman Creek Park. 

 

None of us would have believed it a week ago, but we enjoyed an absolutely beautiful Labor Day weekend. The combination of sunny skies, lighter winds, lower temperatures and lower humidity was the perfect chamber of commerce weather to follow a visit from Tropical Storm Idalia and celebrate the holiday. It doesn’t get any better. I hope everyone enjoyed it.

I talked to a surprising number of people who referred to Tropical Storm Idalia as a dud. Please don’t think that way. Most of us were fortunate to have little or no damage, but we dodged a bullet – it wasn’t a dud. The damage locally wasn’t widespread, but several families and businesses had serious losses.