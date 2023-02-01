Lily Prendergast

South Brunswick junior Lily Prendergast won the 100th match of her high school career in the dual against West Brunswick. 

 

On the night South Brunswick wrestling coach David Prendergast was honored for reaching 400 dual victories, daughter Lily won the 100th match of her high school career. Mother Shawna was the scorekeeper in the duals Jan. 24 at South against Ashley and West Brunswick.

Lily, a junior, has mainly wrestled boys, but she also has wrestled girls and has won a state championship in girls wrestling.

Tags

Recommended for you