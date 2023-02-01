On the night South Brunswick wrestling coach David Prendergast was honored for reaching 400 dual victories, daughter Lily won the 100th match of her high school career. Mother Shawna was the scorekeeper in the duals Jan. 24 at South against Ashley and West Brunswick.
Lily, a junior, has mainly wrestled boys, but she also has wrestled girls and has won a state championship in girls wrestling.
She achieved her 100th victory in a rousing 106-pound match against West Brunswick sophomore Roy Nelson, who entered the match 18-17. Lily, who entered 40-6, was nearly pinned in the first period and trailed 5-2 entering the second period. Nelson was leading 7-2 when he again nearly pinned Prendergast. She trailed 10-6 entering the final two minutes but regrouped and won by fall with 1:24 left in the match.
She is the first South Brunswick wrestler to reach 100 victories since Trent Allen in 2014. Allen finished third at state at 220 pounds in 2013.
“She is second all-time in pins in a single season and fifth all-time for career pins for the programs that I have coached,” said David Prendergast, who has coached since 1997. “Not a small feat. She is in position to finish on top of every record category in the history of my programs.”
Of Prendergast’s 100 victories, 72 have been by fall. She was won 50 matches in the first period (two minutes). She has won 27 matches in fewer than 60 seconds. She has won two matches in nine seconds.
And she could finish her career with 150 victories. She has many matches left this season: state for girls; regional and possibly state for boys; and most likely 50 matches next season.
Second in girls regional
Two nights later in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association East Regional girls wrestling tournament at Havelock High School, Prendergast finished 2-1 and second in the 100-pound division.
The second-place finish qualified her for the state championships this week.
Prendergast won by fall over Yesan Huang (Laney, 10-15) in 0:32. Prendergast won 11-0 over Peyton Butler (Havelock, 11-6).
In the title match, Prendergast, who entered the match 43-6, wrestled Corinth Holders sophomore Anna Ockerman, who entered the match 35-3. Ockerman won by fall with 31 seconds left in the match.
Three other Cougar wrestlers won matches but were unable to qualify for the state championships.
At 152 pounds, freshman Emma Yopp finished 1-2. She won by fall over Emily Mobley (Knightdale, 2-8) in 1:43.
At 138 pounds, junior Natalia Sanchez finished 1-2. She won 11-10 over Lexi English (Havelock, 8-12).
At 165 pounds, senior Yahaira Gomez-Reyes finished 1-2. She won by fall over Emma Ferlin (Havelock, 7-14) in 4:39.
The NCHSAA Women’s Invitational is Friday and Saturday at the Rise Indoor Sports, Bermuda Run, and Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. All matches up to the consolation and championship finals will be wrestled on Friday at the Rise Indoor Sports. The championship and consolation finals will be wrestled on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in conjunction with the NCHSAA state dual team finals.